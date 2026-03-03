President Trump on the South Lawn of the White House on March 1. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press

The neocons are back. Or so their detractors would have us believe, after President Trump launched Operation Epic Fury. There’s apparently no other explanation for why President Trump would join a U.S. ally to launch a devastating attack on Iran.

Some have gone so far as to conclude that Vice President JD Vance has lost the internal battle for foreign-policy influence in the administration. The winners: the neoconservatives, a shorthand for the foreign-policy hawks responsible for the Iraq War.

Have these people been paying attention for the past decade? Mr. Trump is no dove. This has been true from the moment he descended the escalator at Trump Tower in 2015.

Yes, Mr. Trump attacked the foreign policy of George W. Bush and said in 2016 that “we must abandon the failed policy of nation building and regime change.” Yes, he has criticized the “so-called nation builders” who “wrecked far more nations than they built.” Yes, the isolationist wing of the American right swooned over this rhetoric.

But all along, a majority on the right has supported neither Mr. Bush-style regime-change wars nor a radical reshoring of American global leadership. Put Mr. Trump himself squarely in that majority. Especially on Iran. In 2015, he described President Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as a “disaster,” stressed that “we have to protect Israel” and promised, “I will stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons.” In the same 2016 speech where he condemned regime change, Mr. Trump called for “destroying ISIS and stamping out Islamic terror.”

In Mr. Trump’s first term as president, he showed he meant it. His administration implemented a “maximum pressure” campaign against the Iranian regime, employing a suite of diplomatic and financial tools designed to make the mullahs suffer. In 2020, he ordered the operation that killed Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani.

During the Biden administration, the Iranian government sure thought of Mr. Trump as an enemy: It targeted him for assassination. After returning to office, Mr. Trump destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities in Operation Midnight Hammer.

Figuring out how Mr. Trump got to this point doesn’t require imagining that neoconservatives have reconquered the Republican Party. Those who believe this underrate the factor they believe they account for: Mr. Trump himself.

Mr. Trump isn’t Mr. Bush. But the presence of Mr. Vance, as well as others whose antineocon vituperation outdoes Mr. Trump’s own, in the second Trump administration led the neoisolationists to believe the president had adopted their foreign policy.

Their shock in discovering that the president isn’t their guy leads them to think he must be someone else’s guy. Hence the charge that neocons are ascendant. But Mr. Trump’s latest action against Iran shows consistency. It also shows he’s a more potent ideological force than any observer who seeks to leverage or define him. Those who don’t understand this may have never understood Mr. Trump to begin with. He’s his own guy.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.