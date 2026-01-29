By Jack Butler

K Street in Washington, D.C., April 17, 2025. Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg News

The Washington “swamp” is frozen after the recent snowstorm. But a little more than a year into President Trump’s first year back in the White House, it is far from drained. He hasn’t changed business as usual in Washington. He simply funneled it through himself.

Consider K Street, the downtown thoroughfare where the city’s lobbyists locate. Lobbying isn’t illegal. But the notion that you can get what you want from government if you’re sufficiently well-connected rightly offends people. It wasn’t surprising that Jeff Ricchetti, the brother of a Biden White House official, quadrupled his lobbying earnings in the first few months of the Biden administration. But it was unseemly. Even if, as Mr. Richetti claimed, he didn’t lobby his brother.



In the Trump administration, K Street is doing great. Thirteen of the 20 largest lobbying firms enjoyed revenue growth of 10% or more in 2025. The biggest beneficiaries were well-connected firms. Ballard Partners, where Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles both once worked, earned more in one quarter of 2025 than it had in all of 2024.



Lobbyists are skipping over other targets trying to get as close to Mr. Trump as they can because the president has arrogated many powers to himself. Take tariffs. While Mr. Trump wields unilateral power over rates, lobbyists are thriving. Well-placed companies, especially those whose CEOs are willing to give Mr. Trump something in return, can earn a reprieve. Consumers dealing with tariff costs aren’t so lucky.

Mr. Trump’s family has profited from his return to the presidency, though they haven’t broken any laws. Donald Trump Jr. said family members would no longer lock their business interests in “a proverbial padded room” to avoid the appearance of impropriety. “Because it almost doesn’t matter—they’re going to hit you no matter what.”

This may explain his willingness, along with Eric Trump and his father, to elide distinctions among private Trump family interests and those of the country. Cryptocurrency is the main source of the Trump family’s recent wealth surge. And Mr. Trump will soon have a plane from the Qataris.

The Trump family is well-traveled. But it’s also spending more time in Washington. So Donald Trump Jr. and some friends last year founded Executive Branch, a tony club for administration insiders and the well-connected. The listed membership fee for the Georgetown club is $500,000.

Remember those conservative complaints about D.C. elites congregating at “Georgetown cocktail parties?” Was the real complaint that the “right” elites weren’t there?

Conservatives should hope not. Accepting the trappings of comfortably corrupt life in D.C. necessarily rules out the possibility of restoring a limited, constitutional government.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.