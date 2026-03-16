By Kyle Smith

Radovan Sibrt, Alzbeta Karaskova, David Borenstein and Pavel Talankin won the best documentary Oscar for “Mr. Nobody Against Putin” in Los Angeles on March 15. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/Associated Press.

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They couldn’t stop themselves. Eleven years into the Donald Trump era, Hollywood’s leading swellebrities tried to stage a Trump-free Oscars. They failed. Again.

Showbiz types are aware that they look obsessive, neurotic, catty, partisan and, frankly, weird when they turn their awards presentations into anti-Trump diatribes. They know that bringing their politics to entertainment spectacles is like serving Castor oil at the beach barbecue. They know that their fiercely demented attitude elevates Mr. Trump from merely the most powerful person in the world to a kind of rom-com fixation. “You complete me,” they effectively tell the president every time they can’t get through a simple glad-handing party without bringing him into it.

The Trumpsession can’t be contained, any more than the nasty thoughts that came tumbling out of the mind of that unfortunate actor with Tourette’s syndrome at February’s Bafta awards.

People love Conan O’Brien, returning to host after a much-loved turn last year, because he’s a comic genius. He’s an especially rare kind of comic genius: the frisky, intelligent goofball and collegiate wit. He was never so earnest as to join the Late Night Resistance.

And yet after a mostly sparkling monologue, Mr. O’Brien had to say this: “We are coming to you live from the Has-a-Small-Penis Theater. Let’s see him put his name in front of that.”

Vulgar. Tasteless. Cringe. Uncalled for. It isn’t news that Mr. Trump is often vulgar himself. Yet the multiplier effect is so much more depressing. To paraphrase Samuel Johnson, he has become the cause of vulgarity in others. Yet Johnson once elegantly dismissed another fellow by saying, “He is not only dull himself, but the cause of dullness in others.” Mr. Trump, love him or hate him, is seldom dull. Maybe he should host next time.

In front of a group of people who not only gave Roman Polankski an Oscar but also a standing ovation in 2003, many years after he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl, Mr. O’Brien had the effrontery to flatter his audience as though they were the nation’s guard dogs against pedophilia.

Noting that there were no British acting nominees this year—go U.S.A.!—for the first time since 2012, he added, “A British spokesperson said, ‘Yeah, well, at least we arrest our pedophiles.’ ” This was widely perceived to be another Trump joke, because any day now, according to the leftist imagination, something in the Jeffrey Epstein saga is going to implicate Mr. Trump in a crime. Perhaps this will happen after Bigfoot and the Loch Ness monster make a joint appearance to corroborate the Russia-collusion saga and explain how it was all explained by Nostradamus.

The documentary category—the moment when Oscar solemnly turns his face to all of the real-world abuses and crimes out there—is supposed to be when the ceremony leaves behind things frivolous. So who was called to be the face of the category but . . . Jimmy Kimmel?

Mr. Kimmel, not notable for his connection to documentaries or anything else except dining out on Mr. Trump’s occasional wrath, came aboard to introduce the two sets of documentary nominees. Like a doctor who interrupts a serious medical update about your loved one to tell you about his hurt feelings, he said, “We hear a lot about courage at shows like this, but telling a story that could get you killed for telling it is real courage. As you know, there are some countries whose leaders don’t support free speech—I’m not at liberty to say which. Let’s just leave it at North Korea and CBS.”

Never mind the smooth-brained idiocy of comparing anything in the U.S. to North Korea—that doesn’t even make sense. Wasn’t it ABC (not CBS) that briefly pulled Mr. Kimmel’s show off the air for falsely suggesting that the “MAGA crowd” killed conservative commentator Charlie Kirk? Why does Mr. Kimmel get to present the excellence in truth-telling awards when the most notable moment of his entire career is that he sought martyr status for not being allowed to get away with a lie? Mr. Kimmel seemed to be digging up a controversy that is as dead as “The Bride!” at the box office—that CBS delayed a report on an Salvadoran prison where Mr. Trump sometimes sends criminals (but ran the report a month later without major changes).

Amazingly, after a win for a documentary about an actual tyrant, not one who allows his detractors to roast him on television every night, a “Mr. Nobody Against Putin” director used his allotted time to denounce . . . Donald Trump. If ever there was a time to stay on message, you would think it would be when Mr. Putin’s name comes up. And yet the winner suggested Mr. Putin was best thought of as a metaphor for Mr. Trump than as one of the world’s most accomplished evildoers in his own right.

“ ‘Mr. Nobody Against Putin’ is about how you lose your country,” writer and co-director David Borenstein said. “You lose it through countless small little acts of complicity. When we act complicit when a government murders people on the streets of our major cities. When we don’t say anything when oligarchs take over the media and control how we can produce it and consume it.” In backstage remarks, he added, “One interesting thing about working with a team of Russians throughout this process has been my desire, as an American, to constantly compare the situation in America to Russia . . . a lot of my Russian colleagues and friends always said, ‘No, it’s not the same situation. It’s actually happening quicker in America than it’s been happening in Russia. Trump was moving a lot quicker than Putin in his early years.’ So that’s kind of all I have to say to that.”

So Mr. Trump is worse than Mr. Putin? Mr. Putin, whose regime is raining death on peaceful Ukraine? Who first imprisoned, then moved to an Arctic gulag, the dissident and comic journalist Alexei Navalny? And shrugged when he died in captivity?

One of the evening’s most prominent Oscar nominees, Iran’s Jafar Panahi, maker of the antiregime drama “It Was Just An Accident,” has, unlike Mr. Kimmel, been jailed twice for speaking out against his regime. In December Mr. Panahi was sentenced in absentia to another year in jail for “propaganda against the political system.” He has said he will be returning home shortly to serve his sentence.

Did Mr. Trump get a grudging nod of acknowledgment from anyone present for taking considerable political risk to try to aid Iran’s pro-freedom movement by decapitating the evil authoritarian regime that murdered 30,000 pro-democracy dissenters this winter alone? Should Mr. Trump succeed, he would make it possible for Mr. Panahi to work in his native land again with as much impunity as Mr. Kimmel and Mr. O’Brien enjoy in theirs.

Hollywood’s gauzy reverence for human rights—women’s rights, gay rights, religious freedom, freedom of speech—seems to dissolve when someone tries to do something to bring a major country in line with these standards.

Maybe the biggest winner of the night was Sean Penn, a famously outspoken liberal and fanboy of leftist dictators who won an Oscar—his third—for cartoonishly hamming up the part of a right-wing buffoon in “One Battle After Another.” Mr. Penn not only didn’t give a thunderous speech, he didn’t even show up, leaving presenter Kieran Culkin to remark, “Sean couldn’t be here this evening, or didn’t want to be, so I’ll be accepting the award on his behalf.” That was funnier than anything said by Mr. Penn’s Col. Steven Lockjaw in the movie.

Mr. Smith is a Free Expression columnist and the Journal’s film critic.