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WSJ Free Expression

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Dana's avatar
Dana
3h

Can you possibly be serious at this end of this article? Trump is the target of an assassination attempt for the third time largely because being a “journalist” in 2026 means getting clicks by further deranging lunatics about every banal thing Trump says and you end with the implication that TRUMP should basically apologize to journalists because what if any of them had gotten hurt in the attempt to kill Trump? Do you hear yourself?

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
3h

Did Hennessy even bother to read that guys manifesto? He and the journos are fellow travelers. I guess Hennessy being a journo means he can puff himself up as a victim while tut tutting about something Trump might do that would be unseemly to journos. Maybe he’s auditioning for the Peggy Noonan Pearl clutching, fainting couch column space.

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