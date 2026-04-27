Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Kyle Smith cautions us not to bet against Hollywood; Dominic Green previews King Charles’s visit to America at a low ebb for U.S.-U.K. relations; and Mary Julia Koch makes the case for hobbies.

But first, you can’t kill what you can’t catch . . .

Best Served Cold

—Matthew Hennessey

The annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner is where liberal comedians skewer conservative politicians while liberal journalists laugh. This year was different.

Before all the shooting started, the expectation was that President Trump would turn the tables. It was his first time attending as president. In 2011, President Obama had humiliated him while TV anchors, print editors and media executives tittered into their teacups.

The episode has become part of Mr. Trump’s legend. His supporters view it as the call to adventure that started him on his hero’s journey. It was the birth of MAGA, the moment the die of his presidential destiny was cast. It was when the music started swelling.

For some, getting elected president twice and living rent-free in the media’s head for a decade would be revenge enough. Not for our hero. This elephant never forgets.

Saturday night’s scheduled stemwinder was billed as payback. “It’ll be funny. It’ll be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight in the room,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. CNN’s Brian Stelter wrote that he expected Mr. Trump to treat the evening event “like the vanquishing of an opponent.” The Daily Beast predicted the speech would be “rage-fueled” and would likely include a “mic-drop” moment.

Alas, ’twas not to be. That particular speech is unlikely ever to be given. Mr. Trump says he and the WHCA will reschedule the dinner. It’s impossible to believe that he’ll use the eventual do-over to attack the press with quite the same gusto as he would have on Saturday, absent all the drama.

The Secret Service stopped the wannabe assassin in the lobby of the hotel. But watch the video. That guy was booking it—running top speed toward the dining-room doors. Had he managed to make it through, some number of journalists and honored guests would have been his victims before he ever got near the dais. In his alleged manifesto, he said he was willing “to go through most everyone . . . to get to the targets.”

The good guys with guns foiled that scenario, thanks be to God. It would have been ugly.

It would be unseemly now for Mr. Trump to pretend that a mass slaughter of journalists and politicians wasn’t a real possibility this weekend. True, the president isn’t known for shying away from “unseemliness” when there’s an opportunity to insult his enemies, real or perceived. But sometimes he does. Sometimes he gets it right. Here’s hoping this is one of those times.

Heroes With Dirty Faces

A word on the hero’s journey. I know it’s hard for some to see the Trump story that way. The heat of political passion can be blinding. But try to step back from the hurly-burly of the daily dramedy. Imagine how a dispassionate historian of the future might see it.

Donald Trump came from nowhere (Queens is in the nowhere part of New York City), although he had something most don’t get: a head start. His father was wealthy. Mr. Trump was given a small fortune, and he grew it into a big one. He hustled himself into a position as the premier nouveau riche real-estate man in the world’s most dynamic city.

That alone would have made for a solid obituary. But it wouldn’t have made history.

As we all know, the Trump arc didn’t end there. While Mr. Trump’s fortune was grand, he lost it—flat busted. But he managed to build it all back. And bigger than before. He became famous. First for being rich, then, unexpectedly, for his personality. He was charming on TV. “The Apprentice” was successful because of his charisma. You don’t want to admit this, but it’s true.

What he wanted more than money and fame was respect. No one would give it to him no matter how hard he tried. When he dipped his toe into politics, the pointy-heads of the political class looked at him with pity. They laughed.

So he resolved that night in 2011, then and there, to show them. He would make them regret laughing at him.

He ran for the GOP nomination for president in 2015 against a large field of seasoned professionals. They called him crass. They said he was dumb, crude, un-American, unfit. Against the odds, he won. Next he took down a powerful politician who was the candidate of destiny. Hillary Clinton was herself the main character in a different type of hero’s journey.

History is contingent. Nothing is written. She lost. He won. Here we are.

Mr. Trump’s victory inspired confusion and rage. The elites he had defeated refused to accept him as the nation’s leader. They hounded him. They conspired to jam him up on false charges of collusion with a foreign power. They impeached him twice.

Nevertheless, he persisted.

He lost the presidency, in part because of a wild-card pandemic, but he refused to accept it. He said they stole it from him. He lashed out clumsily and stupidly at his tormentors. He damaged himself. He couldn’t stay out of his own way. His New York moxie was his best asset and his greatest flaw.

He vowed to come back. His enemies resolved not to allow it. They also acted stupidly, throwing the book at him in the courts, lying to the people about his successor’s mental fitness, doing what they could to smear him, to rule him out. Again they called him crass, crude, un-American, unfit.

Assassins tried to kill him, twice. Make it thrice. Maybe more.

Yet the people lifted him up again. Not the good and the great people. The low and dirty ones, the rabble. The forgotten men and women. They flocked to him as the pointy-heads gasped in horror. The hoi-polloi put him back in the highest office in the land. He holds it still.

No one knows where the journey ends. We’re in the thick of it. Hubris takes care of most heroes during their lifetimes. The hated—and Mr. Trump qualifies—must then survive the verdict of history, which is often delivered by the pointy-heads. The jury will undoubtedly be out for a long, long time.

If you can manage a step back, you have to admit: It’s a hell of a story.

Two Dads, Three Moms , Umpteen Lawyers : If you don’t think there’s a war being waged against the family, you haven’t been to West Hollywood, Calif. The Los Angeles Times reports that the city has passed an ordinance offering “domestic partnerships to poly groups.” In case you didn’t know, poly groups are relationships involving more than two people. This is more than a “love is love” question. The problems are many. For one, California has a law against bigamy—it’s fraudulent and exploitative to form legal marriages with more than one spouse. There’s also the complexity of divorce law, which assumes only two parties. These partnerships, if allowed, will be nightmarish to dissolve. Last, but not in any way least, there’s the harm that will inevitably befall the children raised in these households. Stop the madness already. — M.H.

Whoosh: Kenyan long-distance runner Sebastian Sawe won his second straight London Marathon in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 30 seconds this weekend, shaving more than a minute off the previous marathon record. To fly like that, everything has to go right for a runner. The course has to be flat (check). The weather has to be favorable (check). The shoes need to be revolutionary (check). Most of us could have all those things and still take all day to finish a 26.2 mile course. Mr. Sawe has what most of us don’t: discipline, mental and physical toughness, and the will to win. Congratulations. Long may you run. — M.H.

He came, he Sawe, he flew like the wind. Photo: Li Ying/Xinhua/ZUMA Press

Humanoid Syntax: A certain robotic sentence structure is everywhere these days. At Barron’s, Shaina Mishkin reports that the phrase “It’s not X, it’s Y” has surged in popularity because AI chatbots love it. Other studies have found that academic writing is exploding with ChatGPT’s preferred words, such as “delve” and “unleash.” Heavy chatbot users are starting to use these words more in their spoken conversations. The trend resembles the rise of Instant Messenger, which in the 1990s introduced chat lingo such as LOL and BRB to everyday speech. Except in this case: It’s not cool, it’s cringe. — Mary Julia Koch

Kyle Smith

The movie industry has been declared dead more times than Jason Voorhees. I have a different take on the death of the cinema.

It isn’t happening. True, things have changed since the pandemic. But there are essentially two types of movies, and both are going gangbusters. Betting against American cinema, then, is like betting against the American economy.

Dominic Green

Photo: Aaron Chown/Pool/Reuters

King Charles and Queen Camilla begin a four-day state visit to the U.S. on Monday. The official business is that the monarch and consort are celebrating the 250th anniversary of the rebel colonies. The undercover mission that Charles has chosen to accept is that of salvaging the diplomatic relationship between the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

Mary Julia Koch

Photo: Richard Drew/Associated Press

What do you do for fun? Many young people today don’t know how to answer that simple question—because they don’t have any hobbies. They’re missing out.

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