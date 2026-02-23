Photo: Paul Kitagaki Jr./ZUMA Press

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

Alysa Liu kept falling when she practiced her jumps on the rink ahead of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Over and over again, she slipped and pounded onto the ice. “One more,” she said after each attempt. She later explained to CBS’s “60 Minutes” that her coach didn’t have to prompt her to get back up: “I love struggling, actually. It makes me feel alive.”

Ms. Liu’s resounding Olympic gold victory on Thursday did more than break America’s 24-year gold medal drought in women’s figure skating. Sparkling like sunshine and beaming ear-to-ear as she swirled to Donna Summer, Ms. Liu, 20, personified a belief that feels foreign to much of her generation: Hard work isn’t embarrassing. It’s aspirational.

In recent years, internet culture has valorized the effortless cool girl. She’s unbothered, insouciant. Any expression of explicit effort seems cringe or “too much”—though the irony is that attitude takes a lot of work to maintain, too. Why try not to care? In a social media ecosystem that casts a spotlight on every mistake and misstep, there’s less space for young people to mess up and recover quietly. The cool-girl conclusion, then, is that if you never try hard, you never have to risk failing.

This aversion to risk starts young, and it has real consequences. Committing to a long-term skill or hobby can be daunting when the stakes feel so high. Kids are dropping out of organized sports, with 70% of youth athletes quitting by age 13 due to the intense pressure to succeed at a young age. The fear of not measuring up overpowers the love of sport.

It matters, then, not just that you strive, but what you strive for. Perfectionist expectations can hurt performance, as seen at the Olympics when U.S. skaters Amber Glenn stumbled through her short program and Ilia Malinin faltered during a nightmare free skate. It seemed their eyes were more focused on the prize than the performance on the rink.

When it comes to winning, Ms. Liu is the classic cool girl. She said she didn’t need to place on the Olympic podium, but was instead focused on “skating for joy.” Yet she’s a try-hard when it comes to, well, trying. “I really love the training part,” Ms. Liu said last year after winning the short program at the U.S. figure skating championships. “I guess competitions are just an excuse to do the training.”

The cultural tide appears to be turning toward celebrations of ambition, even in Hollywood. “The truth is, I’m really in pursuit of greatness,” Timothée Chalamet declared at the SAG Awards last year. “I know people don’t usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats.” While critics called his speech arrogant, it was refreshingly honest. Other celebrities such as Zendaya and Taylor Swift have said they obsess over craft and constantly try to challenge themselves. Success, these stars insist, is what happens when you choose pursuits not because they’re easy, but because they’re hard.

Elite athletes have long cultivated a culture of grit. Stars like Kobe Bryant, Tom Brady and Novak Djokovic transformed their games through a creed of constant striving and self-discipline, rather than a reliance on being naturally gifted or “built different.” Genetics help, but victory requires a lot more than luck.

It also requires joy. “That’s what I’m f— talking about!” Ms. Liu exclaimed as she skated off after her Thursday performance. “Dang,” she said afterward. “I kind of don’t want it to end. Like, I want this feeling to last forever.”

There’s a lesson here: When you’re swept up in the thing you love, fear melts away. Even if the arena isn’t an Olympic rink, that’s something we can all aspire to.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.