Photo: Kent Nishimura/Reuters

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Louise Perry argues that dopamine may not be the happiness-causing hormone we think it is; and Jack Butler ponders how Las Vegas lost its luster.

But first, will we ever learn not to freak out about the tweets?

A Touch Too Much Crazy

—Matthew Hennessey

In the rapidly expanding historical category of Bad Presidential Tweets, Tuesday’s promise by President Trump to destroy Iran’s whole civilization ranks near the top. As is often the case, the thing itself didn’t happen. But for many, the mere thought of such tweets makes their blood pressure rise.

If that’s you, empty your mind and quietly introduce your mantra: Seriously, not literally. Seriously, not literally.

If that doesn’t work, remember that they’re just words on a website. They aren’t illegal orders from the commander in chief. They aren’t a genocidal threat. And they aren’t a war crime, for heaven’s sake, no matter what your smart cousin says on Facebook.

If you must know, firing missiles and rockets at random into places where people live is a war crime. As is using civilians as human shields. The Iranian regime has been doing both of those things during this war. I don’t remember hearing from your smart cousin about it.

Throw in the 47-year record of crimes against humanity—mass killing, extrajudicial kidnapping, torture, rape, etc.—and you might even be able to convince your cousin that the mad mullahs are actually the bad guys here.

But we can still readily acknowledge that Tuesday’s tweets weren’t good. They’re unhelpful, a distraction. Think of them like flash paper, which magicians use to misdirect an audience’s attention. They are provocative but essentially harmless. Mr. Trump is a showman—maybe the world’s greatest showman.

Are you focused on your mantra?

If your blood pressure is still red-lining, remember that we’ve been here before. Many, many times before. If not in this exact place, then very nearby—the mysterious Land of Covfefe. It’s where policy and presidential pique meet in a pas de deux of free association, often late at night, often while invisible things of consequence are happening in the diplomatic space.

Documentary footage of Mr. Trump dictating posts to an aide while watching Kamala Harris’s acceptance speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention gave us the clearest picture we may ever get of his social-media process. There’s no equivocating, no second-guessing. “Get that out right away,” he tells his aide in the documentary. In Mr. Trump’s world, it’s better to be fast than it is to be helpful.

Former Attorney General William Barr, in his 2022 book “One Damn Thing After Another,” claims that Mr. Trump once revealed the secret to a really good tweet: “Just the right amount of crazy.” The American president uses social media in ways that are reckless. In a weird way, the recklessness is intentional.

I realize that not everyone will find this information helpful. But my blood pressure has been good lately.

Institutionalized : California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom doesn’t want to be thought of as a private person, the way some political spouses do. She wants the whole spotlight, or as much of it as she can get. “The Gov and I, we have three more years,” she told an audience recently, referring to her husband not as Gav but as the Gov. “We’re trying to institutionalize our values so that they carry on beyond our term.” One of those values, apparently, is trying to control what children think. She says she found it “scary” that her sons were able to access right-wing political content online while watching sports: “We’re one of the most progressive households and our son is confused and asking all these questions.” Oh no, we can’t have that. — M.H.

MTV News: Rapper Pooh Shiesty was arrested last week in Dallas and charged in federal court with kidnapping and robbing at gunpoint numerous victims at a music studio. Pooh Shiesty’s father was also charged, along with several co-conspirators. According to prosecutors, Pooh Sheisty arranged the meeting for the purposes of robbing the victims. Pooh Shiesty, who has previously had trouble with the law and was on home confinement at the time of the incident, made the mistake of posting pictures on social media of the watches and jewelry he’d allegedly stolen. Maybe Pooh Shiesty should change his name to Pooh Brainy. — M.H.

A man called Pooh. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Caveman’s Best Friend : Dog people, rejoice. Humans and canines have been an interspecies pair for longer than scientists had thought. Previous estimates had pegged this best friendship as starting around 10,000 years ago. But a study published recently in Nature uncovered evidence in Turkey, the U.K. and Serbia that animals distinct from wolves and genetically related to modern dog breeds lived alongside hunting and gathering humans as early as 15,000 years ago. Some dogs were even buried near their masters, suggesting more than an alliance of convenience for the sake of survival. — Jack Butler

JD Phone Home: They say millennials and Gen Zers would rather text than make a phone call. But when your boss is the King of All Baby Boomers, you adjust. At a rally for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest, Vice President JD Vance dialed his ride-or-die from the podium. The first call went to voicemail. President Trump eventually came on the line to wish the assembled conservative Hungarians a happy election loss. Polls show Mr. Orbán’s Fidesz party headed for a double-digit drubbing at the hands of Péter Magyar’s Tisza party on April 12. That’s going to be a stinker for Messrs. Trump and Vance heading into the midterm cycle, but a bigger stinker for the crowd of expatriate American postliberals who have migrated to Budapest over the years in search of the ultimate family friendly tax policy. After 16 years, the Orbán gravy train is coming into the station. Next stop, Moscow? — M.H.

Louise Perry

Older adults who didn’t grow up with smartphones haven’t yet come to terms with the risks of dopamine dysfunction.

Younger adults are more likely to have learned that the only way of managing the malign effects of these devices is to erect barriers within their own lives.

Jack Butler

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Las Vegas’s status as an adult playground for visitors to do things they couldn’t do elsewhere has long been central to its appeal. Widespread legalized gambling has made Sin City less attractive to tourists than it once was.

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