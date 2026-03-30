WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan McRae's avatar
Dan McRae
8h

Another excellent article, Matthew. If we keep pushing back against Communism, maybe we can avoid seeing a movie titled “The Killing Fields” that is filmed here.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture