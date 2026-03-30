Photo: Andrea Renault/ZUMA Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Kyle Smith memorializes the man whose furniture business revolutionized your living room; Dominic Green warns that growing attacks on Jewish sites in the U.K. are prompting its longest-standing minority to take flight; and Emma Collins declares that dating apps can’t compete with connection in the physical world.

But first, someone needs to teach these kids a little history . . .

Suckers for Sovietism

—Matthew Hennessey

In a better world, the media would treat the appearance of the hammer and sickle at this weekend’s No Kings rallies the same way it treated the appearance of the tiki torches in Charlottesville, Va. That is to say, as evidence that something has gone deeply wrong in our political culture.

In 2017 a platoon of fascist dorks marched across the lawn at the University of Virginia chanting, “You will not replace us.” The entire political world flipped out for weeks—months, years even. They’re still recovering.

In 2026 keffiyeh-clad tankies clustered in New York’s Times Square chanting, “Only one solution, Communist revolution.” How much do you want to bet you’ll never hear about it again?

Communism is like Covid-19: a pathogen of relatively recent vintage that will be with us forever. As Free Expression columnist Louise Perry wrote in January, communism’s “infantile morality” is perennially attractive to the young. Its empty promise of a new world built on sharing and caring appeals to the ignorant envy of the unformed mind. It’s baby stuff.

A well-functioning society educates the baby stuff out of its citizens. That doesn’t happen here because the people who do the teaching tend to be communist sympathizers, if not outright believers.

The generations born after the fall of the Soviet Union know nothing of communism’s horrors. To them, the hammer and sickle isn’t a bad flag. It’s the symbol of a noble experiment in radical egalitarianism that didn’t quite get off the ground.

But the numbers don’t lie. “In total, no fewer than 20 million Soviet citizens were put to death by the regime or died as a direct result of its repressive policies,” wrote historian David Satter for the Journal in 2017 on the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution. That’s only the unfortunate souls who got it directly from Joseph Stalin’s henchmen. It doesn’t include “the millions who died in the wars, epidemics and famines that were predictable consequences of Bolshevik policies, if not directly caused by them.”

The slaughter and collateral death wasn’t confined to Russia. The Soviets exported their murderous ideology to Eastern Europe, China, Cuba, North Korea, Vietnam and Cambodia. According to Mr. Satter, the grand total was 100 million dead because of communism.

A million deaths a year for 100 years. That is one steep butcher’s bill.

By every measure available, communism is, as Mr. Satter describes it, “the greatest catastrophe in human history.” Yet there are still young radicals willing to wave a flag for it. As P.T. Barnum said in a different context, there’s one born every minute.

The hammer and sickle represents repression and dictatorship, stagnation and misery, the negation of human rights, the opposite of progress. It is the symbol of unfreedom, and therefore of slavery. It is death on a stick.

When an American sees the hammer and sickle he should feel the same instinct to retch that he feels when he sees the swastika. That he doesn’t—that he rolls his eyes and thinks, “They’re just kids, they’ll grow out of it”—is an insult to the memory of the 100 million. And it suggests that the grand total is perhaps not the final tally.

They Still Make ’Em Like They Used To

“Project Hail Mary” got me out of the house and into a movie theater Saturday for the first time since 2019. I’m a middle-aged man with a lot of kids. I don’t have all that much spare time. Weekends are mostly devoted to shopping and chauffeuring. When a few hours open up, I prefer to hang with my wife or watch a ballgame.

Add in the streaming channels I pay for, the reading I do just to keep pace with the news, and the social habits diminished or destroyed by the pandemic and—wooosh!—a couple of years worth of new theatrical releases got past me.

March is supposed to go out like a lamb, but Saturday’s weather was lion-like in New York. I’d heard nothing but praise for “Project Hail Mary.” The two kids who are still at home wanted to see it (one of them just finished reading the novel it’s based on). So rather than spend the day indoors bickering or doing chores, I bought the tickets and locked us in to the 11:30 a.m. show.

Photo: Angel Delgado/Getty Images

The lobby was cleaner than I expected and smelled of fresh popcorn, the way I remembered and the way it should. I was pleased to find that the theater was dark and the screen was large. The picture and sound were sharp. The seats were luxurious. Are all movie theaters filled with BarcaLoungers now? A pair of old guys chatted more loudly than I preferred during the coming attractions, but they settled down as we settled in.

The movie itself was a treat. Highly entertaining, with just enough science to chew on and just enough fiction to keep me from thinking too much about whether any of it was really possible. I already had a high opinion of Ryan Gosling based on “La La Land.” This was something else. He held every inch of the screen for 2½ hours. He was light when he needed to be light, heavy when he needed to be heavy. I got caught up in the story. I didn’t think about Donald Trump or my phone once.

I left the theater on a high. I’m ashamed that I stayed away so long. The movies need us. These theaters, like newspapers and magazines, will disappear if we let them. We shouldn’t let them. I promise to do better.

Kyle Smith

You might not know the name Ingvar Kamprad. But you’ll recognize his initials IK and the initials of his mailing address as of 1943, EA.

As a 17-year-old college student, Kamprad founded IKEA with the equivalent of $63 from a local bank. He turned it into a sprawling furniture company that became much more than a retailer. It was a vision of adult responsibility that showed off, in a slightly whimsical way, how enticing it might be to take the plunge.

Dominic Green

Photo: Henry Nicholls/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

The arson attack on an Orthodox synagogue in north London happened nearly six months after an Islamist attack on a synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur. Then as now, the Labour government said the right things. No one believes them. All of us Jews are making plans to leave our home country.

Emma Collins

Photo: Amanda Loman/Getty Images

A man who works at my local sports bar smiled at me when I walked in last week. This simple interaction was infinitely more thrilling than all of the dating app messages I’ve received recently. Here, in the flesh, was a human connection, an invitation to enjoy life and exchange real energy.