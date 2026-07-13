Schroon Mountain, Essex County, New York; Thomas Cole, 1838. Photo: The Cleveland Museum of Art

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First by train, then by car, and finally by foot, I witnessed one of the most beautiful places in the country this past Fourth of July weekend: the Hudson River Valley.

The lush green forests, clear waters and charming scenery of the Adirondacks provided an immediate relief from the concrete jungle of New York City. It was the first time I’d visited the area in my adult life, and as an amateur art lover, I couldn’t help but recall the school of painting the area inspired.

The Hudson River School, widely recognized as America’s first major artistic movement, holds a special place in my heart. Growing up, I often visited the movement’s collection at the Cleveland Museum of Art. I was drawn to the intricate landscapes and gorgeous skies painted carefully by human hands, as in “The View of Schroon Mountain” by the movement’s founder, Thomas Cole. It depicts the vastness of the Adirondacks with a burst of fall colors and detailed foliage. A group of Native Americans blends into the foreground and, if you squint, a canoe rests on the water at the mountain’s base. Though I traveled somewhere a few hours north (and a few months off) of this particular scene, it was thrilling to see scenery so similar to one of my favorite paintings in the world.

The Hudson River School started in 1825 when Cole traveled to Catskill, N.Y., from New York City. After dabbling in portraiture, he wanted to make it as a landscape artist. Cole’s student, Frederic Edwin Church, carried on the tradition after Cole’s death in 1848. The style peaked in popularity in the 1850s and 1860s, capturing America’s fascination with nature untouched by man at a time when Romanticism was in its prime and “Manifest Destiny” reigned.

A driving concept behind the movement was the idea of the sublime, coined by Edmund Burke, the founder of modern conservatism. His 1757 treatise distinguished the idea of beauty as harmonious and pleasurable, while the sublime induced terror and astonishment, “that state of the soul in which all its motions are suspended, with some degree of horror.” The sublime also necessitates magnificence, a word which aptly applies to the Finger Lakes as much as anything Burke referenced.

Cole embodied this idea, both in paint and in print. In his 1836 article for the American Monthly Magazine, “Essay on American Scenery,” he made the case for cultivating a “taste” for a good poetry and painting. “By grasping the past, the present, and the future,” Cole wrote, “they give the mind a foretaste of its immortality.”

Another essential component of the Hudson River School: Awe of nature allows us to access and appreciate the divine. This is perhaps an even deeper American ideal, providing the foundation for why Americans possess a drive to explore in the first place. Deist or not, Thomas Jefferson cited “the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God” as the source of man’s right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

As Cole articulated in 1836, every American should want to experience the sublime precisely because of his citizenship. The land’s “beauty, its magnificence, its sublimity—all are his; and how undeserving of such a birthright, if he can turn towards it an unobserving eye, an unaffected heart!”

A painting can’t entirely capture the spirit of the scene it attempts to replicate. But the works of Cole and Church nonetheless reach something deeper. They’re a reminder that nature existed long before nations, and will continue to exist long after. We’re dust, and to dust we shall return.

When I look upon the works from the Hudson River School showcasing the landscapes of the U.S., I feel what its practitioners intended: an awe that borders on righteous terror, and a fierce patriotism for America the beautiful.

Ms. Pidcock is Free Expression’s social-media editor.