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Rudi Schmidt's avatar
Rudi Schmidt
30mEdited

Alas, neither party is likely to nominate a great leader…and it will be a ‘lesser of two evils’ decision. Ergo, Rubio will not be one of the candidates. Sucks.

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Silvia C's avatar
Silvia C
1h

Vance also has some baggage of his own that will hurt his appeal to many Republicans, although it might help him with the unaffiliated bro vote. Lack of support for Israel. Tucker Carlson. These are some of the things that have turned me off as an independent voter. I suspect people who say they like him don't realize how he's changing.

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