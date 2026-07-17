Vice President JD Vance boards Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 1. Photo: Ken Cedeno/Pool/Getty Images

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Radio host Hugh Hewitt asked President Trump on Monday if he’d be interested in moderating a 2028 presidential debate. It was a question Mr. Trump hadn’t heard before—but one he found appealing. “I would love to do something like that,” he said. “I can’t imagine” the Democrats would agree, he went on, “but if they would do it, I would do it.”

Fat chance. There’s no way the next Democratic presidential nominee would submit to questioning from Mr. Trump. But a Republican primary debate would be different—and that’s what Mr. Hewitt seemed to have in mind. “Oh, you’d get the vice president, Marco Rubio, you’d get Sen. Cruz,” Mr. Hewitt said. “You’d be a great moderator.”

No doubt. And yet, just as thought-provoking as the prospect of Mr. Trump in an anchor’s chair was the subtext of Mr. Hewitt’s question: The race to succeed President Trump is poised to start. Let the speculation begin. Does Mr. Trump prefer Vice President JD Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio? Will Texas Sen. Ted Cruz enter the lists? It’s the moment in a nascent presidential cycle to indulge in fantasy—and to place your bets.

Here’s the reality: If he runs, Mr. Vance is all but guaranteed the nomination. His political talents aren’t the reason; his office is. Vice presidents might not have many official duties, but they’re uniquely well-positioned to capture convention delegates. If history is any guide, Mr. Vance’s challenge won’t be winning the GOP primary. It will be winning the White House.

You have to go back three-quarters of a century to find a vice president who sought but didn’t win his party’s nomination. In the spring of 1952, when Harry Truman announced he wouldn’t seek a second full term, Vice President Alben Barkley dipped his toe in the presidential waters. He got frostbite.

Labor leaders objected to Barkley’s age: He was 74. The vice president dropped his bid at the Democratic convention. Illinois Gov. Adlai Stevenson II became the nominee. Stevenson lost to Dwight Eisenhower that November, and again in November 1956.

Barkley is an outlier. Consider more recent examples. Eisenhower’s vice president, Richard Nixon, won the GOP nomination in 1960. Lyndon Johnson’s vice president, Hubert Humphrey, won the Democratic nomination in 1968. George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan’s vice president, was the Republican nominee in 1988. Al Gore, Bill Clinton’s vice president, won the nomination in 2000. And Kamala Harris quickly established herself as the de facto nominee—despite never winning a Democratic primary—when Joe Biden ended his re-election bid in July 2024.

What gives vice presidents an edge? Stature. They appear alongside the president. They act as his agent. They benefit from his prominence as party leader. In the modern era, vice presidents draw on the president’s fundraising networks while building their own. They elevate their profiles by selecting issues of partisan interest. Their media presence wards off potential rivals. They inherit a political infrastructure that would otherwise take years to build.

Mr. Vance displays these traits. He leads in polls of Republican primary voters by double digits. Polymarket gives him a 41% chance of being the nominee—14 points higher than second-place Mr. Rubio. He’s the Republican Party’s finance chair, contributing to the GOP’s cash advantage. As head of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, Mr. Vance is a watchdog for government waste and abuse—a major topic of concern for Republicans and conservatives. And the publication of his latest bestselling memoir has led to appearances on “The View” and “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Mr. Vance will certainly face opposition. Earlier vice presidents did, too. Nixon defeated New York Gov. Nelson Rockefeller, Humphrey triumphed over Minnesota Sen. Eugene McCarthy, George H.W. Bush overcame Kansas Sen. Bob Dole and Al Gore rolled over New Jersey Sen. Bill Bradley. These fights exposed internal party divisions. They didn’t change the fundamental dynamic. In every case, the front-runner triumphed.

Yet the general election poses a unique set of conditions for vice presidents seeking to replace their bosses. They’re tied to the incumbent’s agenda, achievements and popularity. As the incumbent party’s nominee, they’re held responsible for the state of the economy, society and national security. And they’re up against the most powerful idea in democratic politics: change.

That’s why vice presidents stumble. The same relationship that gives them such power in a primary—their connection with the sitting president—becomes a liability. Nixon lost to John F. Kennedy. Humphrey fell to Nixon. Mr. Gore couldn’t stop George W. Bush. And Ms. Harris—well, we know what happened to her. Indeed, only one sitting vice president has been elected to succeed his boss in the last century. That was George H.W. Bush, who won an extraordinary third consecutive presidential victory for Republicans in 1988. Reagan’s job approval that November was in the high 50s.

The 2028 election will be a fascinating test case. It will have been 132 years since the last election to replace a president who served nonconsecutive terms. Democrat Grover Cleveland occupied the White House in 1896. His vice president, Adlai Stevenson I, didn’t seriously pursue the nomination. William Jennings Bryan, the Prairie Populist, took the party by storm. And Republicans went on to win 7 of 9 elections.

Perhaps Mr. Vance will be an exception. Perhaps President Trump’s approval rating will rise. Perhaps the Democratic nominee will be unelectable. At this point, anything can happen. But if Mr. Vance is the GOP nominee, he wouldn’t only be running against a Democrat. He’d be running against history.

Mr. Continetti is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.