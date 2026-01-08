Miss Venezuela Clara Vegas Goetz in Caracas on Dec. 4, 2025. Photo: ronald pena r/epa/shutterstock/Shutterstock

Venezuela was known for two things before Hugo Chávez took power: oil wealth and beauty queens.

The Venezuelan pageant industry has long been a source of national pride. It provided an escape from poverty for low-income families and a chance for Venezuelan women to represent their country on the world stage. From 1979 to 2013, Venezuelan women went on an unprecedented run at the top international pageants, winning seven Miss Universe crowns.

Venezuelan beauty queens enjoyed post-pageant careers as actresses, journalists and even politicians. Irene Sáez, who won Miss Venezuela and Miss Universe in 1981, later served as mayor of Chacao and governor of Nueva Esparta and challenged Chávez in the 1998 presidential election.

In recent years, economic hardship has forced many would-be Venezuelan beauty queens to compete for other nations. Andrea Diaz became Miss Chile in 2018 after finding modeling jobs scarce in Venezuela. Jessica Russo represented Peru at the Miss Earth pageant in 2018 after relocating from Venezuela. Gabriela Pereira also left her home country and will represent Portugal at the Miss Earth pageant later this year.

“There’s plenty of talent here but unfortunately, they can’t put their skills to use here in Venezuela because there are no work opportunities,” Gisselle Reyes, the director of a beauty school in the suburbs of Caracas, told FRANCE 24 in 2018.

The failing economy wasn’t the only enemy of Venezuela’s pageant culture. Contenders allegedly allowed prominent men, including Maduro regime officials, to buy them gowns and plastic surgery in exchange for sex. The allegations spurred the resignation of the so-called “Beauty Czar” of Venezuela, Osmel Sousa, from the Miss Venezuela Organization and the temporary suspension of its operations in 2018.

Some now see Venezuela’s beauty pageants as political tools used by the regime to distract from the nation’s crises. Yet neither the country nor the contestants seem to have shaken the urge to assemble beauty at scale for all the world to see. As Charyl Chacón, a presenter at the 2018 Miss Intercontinental Venezuela, told CGTN America, “Here the taps could dry up, but the beauty contests will never end.”

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.