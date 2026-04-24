Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger campaigning in Woodbridge, Va., April 18. Photo: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg News

Voters in Virginia narrowly passed a gerrymander Tuesday that could eliminate up to four GOP congressional seats. Democrats are thrilled. They need only three seats to win control of the House of Representatives this November.

Yet Democrats are looking at the wrong maps. They’re winning the gerrymander battle while losing the larger war for America’s future. Their state machines produce Democratic victories, but from a shrinking base. Their populations are fleeing high taxes and housing shortages for Republican strongholds. Nor are Democrats prepared for 2030, when the decennial census will realign national politics toward the GOP-friendly South.

What happened in Virginia is a case of unintended consequences. Normally state legislatures wait to redraw maps until after the census. But last year Texas kicked off a flurry of mid-decade redistricting to provide a cushion for House Republicans—and to protect President Trump’s agenda.

The move backfired. California responded with its own gerrymander and erased potential GOP gains. Now Virginia’s map will cancel the effects of Republican redistricting in Ohio, Missouri and North Carolina.

Next up is Florida, where Republicans could pass a GOP-leaning map later this month. Ahead of Florida’s special legislative session, U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries threatened retaliation and summed up his party’s philosophy: “Maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time.”

And they call Democrats peaceniks.

Mr. Jeffries might emerge from this cycle of redistricting with a slight edge. But anti-Trump fury has a price. Whether they come from Democrats or Republicans, gerrymanders are evasions. They fiddle with structure—grouping as many partisans as possible into one district, no matter how convoluted. Why? To avoid the electorate’s judgment on how it’s governed.

Each party has its reasons. Republicans don’t want to face independents who have turned against President Trump. Democrats would rather avoid the fact that their policies repel the middle class. What Walter Russell Mead dubbed “the blue model” in 2010 is breaking down. Taxes, regulation, welfare spending and public-sector unions make life unaffordable in Democratic states and municipalities. Streets aren’t safe. Public schools have no accountability. Opportunities lie elsewhere.

California is a prime example. Last month the University of California Consumer Credit Panel reported that the Golden State is “unusually expensive.” Housing, groceries, gas and utilities all cost more than the national average. California’s top marginal tax rate is the highest in the nation. Cosmic levels of social and education spending don’t translate into positive outcomes. California’s 17.7% poverty rate matches Louisiana’s for the highest in the country. Its students ranked below average on the nation’s report card.

People vote with their feet. Eight of the 10 fastest-growing states in 2025 had Republican governors. Nine of 10 featured GOP legislative control. Democrats, by contrast, run nine of the 10 states that lost the most population. Picture caravans of U-Hauls setting out from different points along the Pacific Coast and Great Lakes, all headed toward the Gulf and South Atlantic states.

The trend is cumulative—and consequential. California, New York and Illinois have lost residents for most of this decade. They will pay for it soon. One analyst projects that California and New York will lose a combined six House seats after the 2030 census, with Texas and Florida gaining eight total. Oregon, Minnesota, Illinois, Rhode Island and other blue-model states are also likely to lose seats, according to a separate analysis by the left-wing Brennan Center for Justice. The Electoral College would experience a red shift.

Democratic strategists have noticed. David Plouffe, who ran presidential campaigns for Barack Obama and Kamala Harris, warned Democrats earlier this year that after the 2030 census, “the Democratic presidential nominee could win all the states won by Kamala Harris plus the blue wall of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and still fall short of the 270 electoral votes needed to win.” You can gerrymander a House race—not a presidential election.

National elections will remain competitive, of course. The country is closely divided. Political independents, who comprise the largest voting bloc, decide the two parties’ fates. Republicans disturbed by President Trump’s low approval rating and by Democratic strength in the generic congressional ballot are unlikely to find solace in the possible array of forces five years from now. They’re more likely to be looking for cover.

Yet clever tactics from either party are no substitute for reform. Success in 2026 will be temporary if Democrats don’t address flaws in their governance that continue to alienate voters. There are many. The liberal preference for redistribution rather than growth. Prejudice against oil and natural gas. Tolerance for schools that put the interests of adult administrators and teachers before those of students. A cavalier attitude toward public safety that saves illegal-immigrant criminals from deportation and treats violent protesters with kid gloves. And a penchant for socialism.

Democrats haven’t fixed these problems. Instead they’ve doubled down. That might win elections in an anti-Trump environment. But it won’t save the Democrats from their own failures—or from the future.

Mr. Continetti is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.