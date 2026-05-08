A golfer and a dump truck at East Potomac Golf Course in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 23, 2025. Photo: Jessica Koscielniak/Reuters

The latest D.C.-area controversy is over a pile of dirt.

President Trump has moved debris from his ongoing renovation of the White House’s East Wing to a golf course in East Potomac Park, by the Jefferson Memorial. It contains traces of toxic metals, though the Interior Department says the levels are safe.

But this is all about far more than detritus. Mr. Trump’s bid to remake the East Potomac course has further aroused critics of his various attempts to transform Washington and the federal government. Some of these transformations are beneficial. Others may induce eye-rolls, but are otherwise hard for all but the most devoted haters to get too exercised about.

Mr. Trump deserves credit for shaking up local attitudes. Too many Washington residents had grown complacent about crime and disorder in the city. Deploying the National Guard was unusual, but it proceeded from a recognition that the degree of municipal chaos had become intolerable. The attempt to restore the city’s beautiful but long-dry fountains before this summer’s Fourth of July celebrations is similarly sensible. And the celebrations themselves sound great. Trump-inflected they may be—a mixed-martial-arts match on the White House lawn, a Grand Prix race around the National Mall—but appropriate enough for the occasion.

It’s a different story when it comes to buildings. Mr. Trump’s renovation of the East Wing for a new ballroom has been mired in lawsuits and polls poorly, a (familiar) product of his executing a good idea badly. But Mr. Trump isn’t the first president to change the White House. Some future president probably would’ve made something like the ballroom even if Mr. Trump hadn’t.

It was probably inevitable that Mr. Trump would gild the Oval Office in gaudy and self-adulatory gold leaf. Renaming the Institute of Peace and the Kennedy Center after himself were needless provocations. The same goes for the banners bearing his face on the buildings housing various executive agencies.

Mr. Trump really likes his name on things—or, even better, his face. Thus not only buildings but also this year’s National Park Service annual pass bear his visage. So will a special 250th anniversary passport. And a gold coin. His signature is set to appear on currency as well, a first for a sitting president.

Some of these changes verge on the monarchical. In the U.S., we usually wait for a president’s death to start lauding him like this. Doing it while he’s still in office gives the presidency an inappropriately imperial aura, tying his person to the nation itself. The proposed triumphal arch near the entrance to Arlington Cemetery is similarly offensive. It would be larger by far than similar structures worldwide. It would also eclipse the tributes to civic republicanism that dot the D.C. landscape.

The pile of dirt is illustrative, too. Mr. Trump’s hopes for East Potomac Park are the most blatant sign yet of his unrepublican aspirations. The golf course there is a cheap and accessible public venue. It’s surrounded by a flat 3-mile road frequented by cyclists and runners. The president wants to make what is currently a low-key and inexpensive facility into a championship-level golf course, reducing public access and likely making it impossible to use the surrounding area for recreation. He would mutate a commons into a site for elites. Sounds pretty swampy.

If Mr. Trump’s changes to the capital city make it safer and more beautiful, and the government more limited and responsive, then they deserve support. But if they turn the place into a monument to him, and the government into a glorified image-licensing company, then they deserve to be called toxic.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.