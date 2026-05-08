WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
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Good grief dude. You’re from the profession that lauded The Obama and still does. You called him the light bringer. He never brought light, he brought race hatred. You published pictures of him with a halo

You people have trashed everything about Trump continually. You trash normal Americans continually. 99% coverage of a ballroom the elitists are whining about and you’re surprised it doesn’t poll well? You know what else doesn’t poll well? The media. You all are embarrassing

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