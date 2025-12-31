WSJ Free Expression

Dec 31

Some other convictions relating to the July 2024 riots that didn't get the attention Lucy Connolly's did:

- "Builder Andrew Townley had no intention of attending or taking part in the riots but was trying to get to his mother's house on the opposite side of the police cordon. 'His mother relies heavily on him for things like shopping,' Townley's defence barrister Jason Holt explained in court. 'He was concerned about her welfare and was annoyed that he had been stopped from getting through the police line to get to her. He acknowledges that he tried to walk through the police line, but when he was stopped, he went back into the crowd and actually found another route through. He played no other part. He states he has no right-wing involvement and was most upset by what he heard being said. He admits he should have removed himself from the situation. His family have lived for over 100 years in Shelton, an area which is very multi-cultural and he has no axe to grind with anyone he has lived with. He is most upset with his behaviour and how it has affected others. He had no weapon and threw nothing, but he accepts his behaviour was totally out of order. He is a hardworking man and is someone who volunteered at the cricket club and the local mosque.'

Jailed for 34 months for "violent disorder". https://www.stokesentinel.co.uk/news/stoke-on-trent-news/builder-phone-number-back-hi-9597283

- Ryan Sheers, a gay man in Hartlepool who was seen "dancing and gesticulating at police officers", "shouting abuse" at them and "refusing to leave", but who wasn't violent and didn't throw anything. Jailed for 26 months. https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/couple-very-forefront-mob-first-29701034

- A couple in Tamworth who joined the mob but weren't violent and didn't throw anything were jailed for 21 months for verbally encouraging the rioters. The judge said "Whilst your individual roles weren’t the most serious that I have encountered, it would be wrong and misleading to look at your acts in a vacuum because violence feeds on itself." https://www.stokesentinel.co.uk/news/stoke-on-trent-news/couple-unhappy-taxes-going-asylum-9850865

- A Wigan man who didn't attack anyone or throw anything was jailed for 2 years for kicking a police car: https://www.wigantoday.net/news/courts/wigan-man-jailed-for-two-years-after-kicking-police-car-in-southport-disorder-5051229

- A man in Cumbria was jailed for 8 weeks for posting 3 AI-generated memes on Facebook. "The first image showed a group of men, Asian in appearance, at Egremont Crab Fair 2025, with the caption: 'Coming to a town near you.' The second also showed a group of men, Asian in appearance, leaving a boat onto Whitehaven beach. This, said prosecutor George Shelley, had the caption: 'When it’s on your turf, then what?' A final image showed a group of men, again Asian in appearance, wielding knives in front of the Palace of Westminster. There was also a crying white child in a Union flag T-shirt. This was also captioned, said Mr Shelley, with the wording: 'Coming to a town near you.' Sentencing Thompson, Judge Temperley had said of the zero tolerance approach being taken by courts: 'This offence, I’m afraid, has to be viewed in the context of the current civil unrest up and down this country. And I’ve no doubt at all that your post is connected to that wider picture. I don’t accept that your comments and the emojis that you posted were directed at the police. I’ve read in the case summary of the comments you made on arrest which clearly demonstrate to me that there was a racial element to the messaging and the posting of these emojis. That has to be reflected in the sentence as does there need to be a deterrent element in the sentence that I impose, because this sort of behaviour has to stop. It encourages others to behave in a similar way and ultimately it leads to the sorts of problems on the streets that we’ve been seeing in so many places up and down this country. This offence is serious enough for custody." https://www.thewestmorlandgazette.co.uk/news/24514302.sellafield-worker-jailed-sharing-offensive-facebook-posts/

- Julie Sweeney, jailed for 15 months for a comment she posted in a Facebook group and deleted the next morning: https://freespeechunion.org/jailed-for-riot-comments-justice-or-creeping-censorship

Jan 1

Excellent piece, Louise. I wish you’d had room in the word count for one or two more paragraphs explaining in further detail what colonial policing consisted of and why today’s events match that pattern

