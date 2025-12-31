British Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street on Dec. 10. Photo: Thomas Krych/Zuma Press

As a young man, George Orwell worked as an imperial police officer in Burma, then a province of British India. What Orwell experienced was a long way from the “policing by consent” model long favored in Britain—a country where officers don’t routinely carry guns and whose uniforms are so unlike the militarized style of other countries that they look slightly comical.

But out in the Empire, there were no genial “bobbies” recruited from populations they served. Colonial police were paramilitary groups of outsiders who didn’t seek the consent of the natives and whose primary task was to suppress unrest in a fragile multiethnic polity. Some of Orwell’s best essays were about Burma, and the degradations he was forced to witness and impose. His experiences there permanently rid him of any sentimentalism he might have felt toward the British state. Years later, he would write “1984,” a novel about tyranny visiting the British at home.

The policing-by-consent model survived only because mainland Britain was an unusually easy place to govern: peaceful, affluent and culturally homogenous. In parts of the Empire that weren’t easy to govern—including Ireland—more severe systems were put in place. Today, as Britain becomes poorer and more fractured, something like a colonial style of policing is re-emerging. It’s a style that doesn’t care for free speech norms or for fair and equal treatment based on ethnicity.

I write this from Britain, the country of my birth. The mood here is angry and strange. There is a feeling that an elastic band is being pulled tighter and tighter and that any moment it could snap.

On Dec. 26, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and several members of his cabinet posted near-identical statements on X.com celebrating the arrival in Britain of Egyptian activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah. Mr. Starmer wrote that he was “delighted” to have secured Mr. Abd El-Fattah’s release from Egyptian detention, which had been a “top priority” for the government since the dissident was granted British citizenship in 2021. Mr. Abd El-Fattah’s mother was born in Britain. He has never previously lived in the country himself.

Some readers may remember Mr. Abd El-Fattah’s name from a 2014 Journal editorial detailing the murderous hatred he had expressed toward Jews. Following the editorial’s publication, Mr. Abd El-Fattah’s name was withdrawn from the list of nominees for the Sakharov Prize, a prestigious tribute paid to defenders of human rights.

This is to say that Mr. Abd El-Fattah’s dubious record was well-known long before Boxing Day 2025. But it seems that British officials had never bothered to read his many public expressions of hatred, not only for Jews, but also for England (“I actually have a theory that all the evils on Earth originate in England”), the British (“dogs and monkeys”), and his support for the murder of white people (“they should’ve slaughtered half the whites”) as well as Americans (“I rejoice when US soldiers are killed”) and journalists (“kill all foreign journalists”). There are dozens of such statements posted on social media over the course of years.

Many of Mr. Abd El-Fattah’s posts cross the line into speech that would usually be considered criminal under English law.

If we’re to be generous, we might assume that the many public figures who promoted Mr. Abd El-Fattah’s campaign for release were also unaware of his past statements. The romantic ideal of the Arab dissident is so bewitching to Western celebrities that many jumped at the opportunity to support him—not only British celebrities, but also Americans including Cynthia Nixon and Mark Ruffalo. More than 100 British Parliamentarians were also persuaded to lobby for the importation of a man who plainly hates the country they are tasked with governing.

Mr. Abd El-Fattah has offered only a half apology, while also backing claims that he is the victim of a “Zionist campaign.” Nonetheless, the government insists that he can’t be deported, and Mr. Starmer says he stands by his “welcome” of this newly minted British citizen, the furious public be damned.

Mr. Starmer has earned the nickname “Two Tier Keir” for his association with a criminal justice system that is often inconsistent on matters of free speech. “Starmtroopers” is another popular term used to describe the police officers who enforce two-tier justice.

Mr. Starmer made it a “top priority” to protect the interests of a foreign dissident who has expressed hatred of Westerners and Jews. Meanwhile, in Britain, police arrest an average of 30 people daily on suspicion of sending “grossly offensive” messages or sharing content of an “indecent, obscene or menacing character” on an electronic communications network. In addition, more than 133,000 “non-crime hate incidents” have been recorded by British police since 2014. These are utterances that don’t meet the threshold for criminality but are nonetheless classed as “hateful” by the authorities and marked on the speaker’s criminal record.

Such statements are often nowhere near as extreme as those of Mr. Abd El-Fattah. The most notorious case of recent years is that of Lucy Connolly, a mother and babysitter with no criminal record who, in response to the murder of three little girls in July 2024 by a man rumored to be an asylum seeker, suggested on social media that facilities containing asylum seekers could be set alight “for all I care.” Despite deleting the post a few hours later and apologizing, Ms. Connolly served more than 12 months in prison.

Her case isn’t unique. A man was recently jailed for putting up “far-right” stickers. Another was jailed for an antimigrant social-media post that was seen only 33 times. Last year, Peter Lynch, 61, committed suicide in prison after being jailed for shouting “racist and provocative remarks” at police. A British schoolteacher has been in hiding for four years after a lesson on free speech led to death threats from Muslim parents. And all this against the background of decades of state failure in detecting and prosecuting rape gangs composed mostly of men of Pakistani heritage.

These and many other cases have all contributed to a widespread sense in Britain that speech that dissents from progressive ideology is punished in a way that other speech is not. Taxpayer-funded institutions have been established for the defense of the ideological status quo. The National Security and Online Information Team, for instance, monitors antimigrant sentiment on social media, while the Research, Information and Communications Unit develops “counter-narrative products”—a term Orwell would have recognized as Newspeak.

Dominic Cummings, former chief adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, warns that parts of the British government worry the current situation “could spin out of control into their worst nightmare.” I fear he’s right.

The colonial style of policing was adopted across the Empire because the British government knew that its hold on those places was weak. Sectarian violence was an ever-present possibility, as was political insurrection. Today’s government recognizes the same thing and is responding in the same style. Britain’s new policing regime focuses on suppressing violent unrest, even if that means doing damage to its own legitimacy. We’ve lost the genial British bobby because we’ve lost the society that created him.

