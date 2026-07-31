A big joint in London on April 20. Photo: Andrea Domeniconi/SOPA Images/ZUMA Press

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“Say man, you got a joint?” a stoner played by Matthew McConaughey asks a high schooler in Richard Linklater’s “Dazed and Confused,” which was released in 1993 but set in 1976. When the kid answers “no,” Mr. McConaughey replies, “It’d be a lot cooler if you did.”

For 60 years or more, marijuana was the counterculture’s drug of choice. Today, it’s gone mainstream. Many Americans now prefer getting high to getting buzzed. New data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health find that 21.4 million people are using marijuana daily or almost daily, compared with 19.9 million cigarette smokers and 17.2 million alcohol drinkers. Marijuana use is especially booming among 18-to-25-year-olds.

Alcohol is still far more popular overall, but not by as much as it used to be. Frequent alcohol use (daily or near-daily) has dropped 24% since 2021, while frequent cannabis use, including smoking and edibles, has risen 21%.

Legalization is a big reason for shifting norms. Most Americans now live in states where recreational use of marijuana is legal. Public support for legalization has surged in the past three decades. Pot is easier than ever to get. And in April, the Trump administration moved both FDA-approved marijuana products and state-licensed medical cannabis to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act, making it easier for doctors to prescribe the drug and researchers to study it. The administration is also expediting the process to consider moving all marijuana products to Schedule III.

While alcohol’s reputation has taken a hit, many now see cannabis as a healthier indulgence. “I think marijuana is far better for you than alcohol,” Joe Rogan said on his podcast last year, arguing for its “legitimate medical uses, legitimate psychology biological uses” and saying that “it relieves stress.” It’s considered less toxic than drinking as well as less addictive and less likely to contribute to violent behavior. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t have a mortality category for cannabis overdose. Advocates enjoy that smoking involves fewer calories than drinking—unless high-THC products give you the “munchies”—and it doesn’t leave a hangover.

Stoners these days aren’t only smoking joints in cars like in “Dazed and Confused,” though that habit certainly hasn’t disappeared. Now, it’s increasingly popular to enjoy cannabis-infused beverages, which include seltzers, teas, lemonades and mocktails with varying blends of THC and CBD depending on the desired vibe (social, relaxation, sleep, focus). Cannabis gummies are all the rage for young people, offered in fun colors and flavors reminiscent of Sour Patch Kids. Gwyneth Paltrow, Seth Rogen, Mike Tyson and other celebrities have invested in products or launched their own. Some fitness gurus promote microdosing to enhance the workout experience.

But advocates glide past the health risks. Long-term cannabis consumption is linked to reduced activation in brain regions responsible for attention, decision-making and memory. For those who start young, chronic use leads to an average permanent IQ loss of 5.5 points—and you don’t get them back when you quit. One meme criticizes pot’s popularity by suggesting that the slow-paced Middle Ages was defined by “stoner societies”—cannabis was common in some medieval European and Middle Eastern cultures. By contrast, the memesters claim, bustling Renaissance era cities were “alcoholic societies.”

Of course, binge-drinking also harms productivity. The fear is that the weed frenzy will produce a generation of bleary-eyed slackers who aren’t capable of doing more than a medieval peasant. The cannabis being consumed today is much stronger than in the past. In the 1960s through ’80s, THC content was less than 2%. Now, the cannabis industry has developed strains of marijuana with THC concentrations as high as 28%.

The rise in marijuana usage has social side-effects. Studies of high schoolers and college students found that solo marijuana use was more common than solo alcohol consumption. While drinking is built around group rituals like happy hours and dinner parties, nearly a third of marijuana users prefer doing it alone, a risk factor for depression. Of course, there are plenty of solitary drinkers and plenty of potheads who love to pass the stuff around with friends. But it makes sense that weed is so trendy when young people are socializing less.

It’s hard to say whether pot’s popularity has peaked. As with any movement that gains steam so quickly, today’s drug of choice could give way to another counterculture. The perception of marijuana as risk-free will inevitably fade as the next crop of youngsters rebel. Every generation has its favorite vice.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.