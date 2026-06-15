Scottish First Minister John Swinney (third left) with Scotland fans in Boston on June 13. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/ZUMA Press

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There’s a long tradition of foreign visitors coming to America and being deeply affected. The French political observer Alexis de Tocqueville was impressed by the industrious people of 19th-century Jacksonian America who “constantly form associations” to achieve various aims.

On the other hand, Egyptian Islamic radical Sayyid Qutb, who helped inspire terrorists like Osama bin Laden, was disturbed by the U.S. when he visited from 1948-50. He saw it as a land of church dances “full of desire” and sporting events that showed our “primitiveness.”

What a buzzkill.

Not a buzzkill: The German X user going by the handle “FreddyLA7.” Freddy has come to the U.S. to experience something that would’ve horrified Qutb: World Cup soccer, which is holding many matches in this country for this year’s tournament. Freddy and other fans documenting their journeys are showing America’s greatness in real time.

New York-centric media has complained about how difficult it is to reach MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, site of the World Cup final and many other matches. But this is a huge country, something the tournament’s structure reflects. Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, Kansas City, Texas, California and Seattle are all hosting matches. “Friendly” pre-competition contests have already occurred in cities such as Chicago and Auburn, Ala.

Auburn wowed the peripatetic Freddy. The match between Argentina and Iceland took place at the university’s football stadium. Europeans are proud of their soccer culture. But they’ve got nothing on American college football, according to Freddy, who called Jordan-Hare Stadium the “craziest” he’d ever seen. If a military flyover doesn’t win visitors over, an eagle flying around ought to do the trick.

Freddy and other visitors are also amazed by America’s material abundance. The sight of a Buc-ee’s, a cross between a gas station and a mall, had Freddy agog, as did Bass Pro Shops. The choices at a self-serve soda dispenser overwhelmed him. A visitor from the U.K. couldn’t comprehend that an American Starbucks might be five stories while those in his native land are “the size of a bathroom.” Nor did he feel the need to eat “for a week” after having Chicago deep-dish pizza. Too bad; he’ll have no room for the BBQ varieties a Scottish visitor has been delightfully sampling. Elsa Thora, from Sweden, said she was “completely radicalised” after two days in the U.S. by, among other things, “flying over the mountains of Colorado with faster WiFi than I have at home.”

It isn’t surprising that Europeans would delight in our fruited plain. By American standards, Europe is poor. The economies of the U.S. and the countries that make up the European Union once had roughly equal overall GDPs. They’ve diverged. Mississippi, the poorest U.S. state, outperforms Great Britain, France and Freddy’s native Germany, according to the Mississippi Center for Public Policy, which is run by ex-Brit Douglas Carswell. Those numbers show up in big ways and in small ones: bigger paychecks, air conditioning, cheaper and more abundant goods, ice and free refills.



Yet many Europeans turn the glories of American capitalism into a criticism, a sign of a superficial people. They’re wrong about that, too, if these World Cup visitors are any indication. Europe’s population density is about three times America’s. Its major attractions are disproportionately located in its greatest cities as well.

America’s vastness, by contrast, contains multitudes. People like the hotel receptionist who offered Freddy a ride to spare him an hour walk in the rain. Places like the Indiana of “small towns, wide open spaces, cornfields, barns, cute houses, diners, water towers, friendly people, great food, American flags everywhere, and so much more” that Ms. Thora encountered. Events like the Chicago Blues Festival that another German “randomly” walked into almost immediately upon arriving in the city. These are only a few of the reasons this country tends to win visitors over—Qutb-esque detractors excepted.



These World Cup travelers have fallen in love with the U.S. after only a slight sampling of what it has to offer. They’ll leave with fond memories of their time here. But Americans have already won the ultimate prize, whatever happens at the World Cup.

We get to live here.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.