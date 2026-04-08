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Dopamine was once thought of as a pleasure hormone, but turns out that’s not quite right. In a new book, “Dopamine Kids,” science reporter Michaeleen Doucleff writes of a series of experiments conducted in the 2010s in which rats were pumped with abnormally high levels of dopamine. “They didn’t just hang around and relish the good life,” Ms. Doucleff writes. “They didn’t have an eternal feeling of Aaah, life is so pleasurable. Instead, they acted in the opposite way.”

The dopamine-addled rats became agitated, directing all of their attention toward a particular task. Some of them obsessed over drinking water, overeating or neurotically tending to their puppies. Kent Berridge, who led the experiments, concluded that high levels of dopamine don’t induce pleasure. Rather, they induce motivation. Your brain demands more and more of whatever it is you desire in the moment.

We know that children are attracted to consumer products grouped under the umbrella term of “screens.” The updated scientific thinking around dopamine helps explain why screens act as magnets for children’s attention and why their use often provokes bad behavior. The “iPad kid” isn’t actually experiencing pleasure while he’s glued to his screen, but rather something like agitation. The product he’s addicted to has been designed to deliver rapid, small hits of dopamine, trapping him in a loop of compulsion. When the product is taken away, he freaks out.

Adults are also susceptible to this kind of tech-induced dopamine dysfunction. But unlike children, we can design our lives in a way that makes resistance easier. My friends ranging in age from late-20s to mid-40s have been forced to develop strategies to resist tech addiction since many of them work in professions that demand high levels of focus.

Idly scrolling on your phone during a social event is considered so tremendously rude in my peer group that I can’t remember the last time I saw someone of my own age do it. If a phone must be retrieved during a conversation, someone will typically apologize and offer a plea such as, “I’m so sorry, I just need to check in with the babysitter.”

During the workday, most of my friends and colleagues seem to be using some kind of anti-addiction tech device—“dumb phones” (phones without internet access), screen time limits or apps that block out distractions by disabling other apps.

These parents apply the same discipline to their children. Entirely forgoing screens is rare, but every parent I’ve spoken to describes family rules of one kind or another, motivated by an anxiety about children scrambling their brains through too much screen time.

For instance, a mother of two preschoolers told me recently that she’d imposed a clear boundary in her household by canceling all streaming subscriptions and keeping only a handful of carefully selected DVDs of classic children’s films. Parents who work in the tech industry tend to take a particularly restrictive attitude toward the very products they’ve had a hand in building. Some have even stipulated in contracts that nannies must keep screens hidden at all times. When children are still young, it’s possible to limit their access to dopamine machines.

The same can’t be said of the grandparents. The phenomenon of the “iPad kid” has provoked public discussion and government interventions, including Australia’s recent ban on social media for those under 16. But what about the “iPad boomers?”

A 2019 study by Nielsen found that American seniors spend nearly 10 hours a day on their smartphones, computers and television, significantly more than Americans ages 18 to 49. A 2025 survey by GlobalWebIndex found that over-65s sampled across a range of high income countries were more likely than under-25s to own tablets, smart TVs, e-readers and computers.

Sometimes this screen time is good and useful, but sometimes it’s addictive and dysfunctional. One viral Reddit thread from last year titled “Are all of our parents addicted to their phones?” paints a gloomy picture and supports stories I’ve heard from friends whose older parents are so preoccupied with games like Candy Crush that they ignore their grandchildren at family gatherings, or retirees who are hopelessly addicted to scrolling on Facebook or “talking” to A.I.

It was once only the case that parents scolded their children for being tech-addled. Now it’s also the other way around. The former British politician Rory Stewart, 53, now a podcast host, recently told an interviewer about the time that his 8-year-old broke down in tears because he was so frustrated with his father’s excessive use of ChatGPT during family time.

My theory is that older adults who didn’t grow up with smartphones haven’t yet come to terms with the risks of dopamine dysfunction. Younger adults are more likely to have learned the hard way that the only way of managing the malign effects of these devices is to erect barriers within their own lives. Leave the phone in another room while you sleep, for instance, or leave it in a handbag during a social event.

You must choose these strategies deliberately and consistently. Doing so is easier if you’re a conscientious person willing to apply intelligence and willpower to the problem. Social sanction is helpful, too. When norms against “phubbing” (phone snubbing, or constantly checking notifications) take hold within a peer group, resistance to addiction becomes easier.

If no effort is made to resist, then your time and attention will be consumed by the agitation of dopamine dysfunction, and you’ll allow your life to waste away, like a tap left running.

Ms. Perry is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.