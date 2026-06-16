WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
5h

Publishers are basically only printing female stories written by females with covers that all look alike. Boring boring boring.

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Michael Greenberg's avatar
Michael Greenberg
6h

Months later, Mr. Harbour has offered a tepid defense of himself. “Stories are complex and that’s why I say I respect her creation of art to channel her experience,” he told Variety. “It wasn’t my experience.”

Actually, I think he behaved like a gentleman. Not sure what the female version of "cad" is but that describes his wife.

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