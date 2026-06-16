Lily Allen performs West End Girl at The Orpheum Theatre on April 26 in Los Angeles. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

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British musician Lily Allen released “West End Girl,” an album loosely telling the story of her failed marriage to American actor David Harbour, in October 2025. The album was incredibly popular with listeners and critics, and also drove a wave of bad press for Mr. Harbour—whom Ms. Allen portrayed as a cheater and a liar—at the same time as he was trying to promote the final season of “Stranger Things.”

Months later, Mr. Harbour has offered a tepid defense of himself. “Stories are complex and that’s why I say I respect her creation of art to channel her experience,” he told Variety. “It wasn’t my experience.”

It’s as much a denial as an admission of defeat. Mr. Harbour’s statement was vague and pointless. Ms. Allen already told her side of the story months ago and received an avalanche of pity and praise. That, in the game of celebrity public relations, is what matters.

“West End Girl” is a simple story about the hidden risks of marriage and the emotional toll of divorce. It’s a kind of tale that’s proven popular over the past few months. Since “West End Girl” was released, Belle Burden’s divorce memoir “Strangers” became a bestseller. “Yesteryear,” Caro Claire Burke’s novel of a modern tradwife being forced to live out the 19th-century life she romanticized for clicks, was a similar hit. And Lindy West’s “Adult Braces,” though not a bestseller, inspired op-ed after op-ed criticizing her husband and doubting whether Ms. West is actually happy.

While this is far from the first time consumers have eagerly devoured miserable-marriage content, that so many of these stories have been released so close together and to such acclaim indicates that something broader is going on. Each of these works serves as a parable that speaks to a cultural anxiety about heterosexual marriage.

The stories all share the same general plot. A woman, blinded by love, marries a man who turns out to be cruel and manipulative. “West End Girl” starts with a cheerful track of the same name, describing the start of Ms. Allen’s life in New York with Mr. Harbour. The song ends with a one-sided phone call in which it’s implied that Mr. Harbour asks Ms. Allen for an open marriage. The rest of the album is dedicated to Ms. Allen’s devastation and Mr. Harbour’s many betrayals.

“Strangers” is another straightforward parable. Ms. Burden writes about marrying her husband, giving up her career and emptying several trusts to buy homes for their family. When he abandons her during the pandemic, the betrayal is both emotional and economic. The financial element of the memoir has been a selling point—though the New Yorker has cast doubt on Ms. Burden’s story of financial precarity following her divorce. Ms. Burden has framed her memoir as a warning for all women. “If I am a cautionary tale on this one subject, I am happy with that,” she said during an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show.

“Adult Braces” is slightly more complex. For starters, Ms. West’s husband had told her he wanted an open relationship before they married. She married him, then, in a state of denial about his true nature—a decision that came back to haunt her, though Ms. West insists she’s happy. “Yesteryear” is a revenge fantasy. The conservative tradwife influencer who gives up her promising academic career to get married and have children turns out to have a pathetic, unfaithful and abusive husband.

These simple stories warn women about the dangers of marriage. In a world in which women no longer need to get married to support themselves, no man—no matter how nice he seems—is worth the risks of binding yourself to another person. As one woman put it at a book signing for Ms. Burden, “I hope she makes all women look at marriage differently.”

Other writers have noticed the parallels with older stories. Novelist Leigh Stein has compared “Adult Braces” and “West End Girl” with Bluebeard, a French folktale about a young girl who discovers that her new husband has murdered all his previous wives. “The story of Bluebeard,” she writes, “confirms a child’s worst fears: that marriage is terrifying.”

While Bluebeard reflects anxieties about marriage during a time when women married out of economic necessity, these modern-day fairy tales reflect a different kind of fear. If marriage is optional, how do we know the risks are worth it? How can any woman be sure that the man she loves won’t betray her trust? The implicit conclusion is that you can never be sure, that every man has a monster lurking within him.

These narratives are so popular because they allow the woman who reads or listens to them to assure herself that she would never be so deluded. She could never permit her husband to strong-arm her into an open relationship. She would never give up her job. She would never fail to see malevolence lurking beneath the surface. The stories are also compelling because they’re juicy. Consumers have always delighted in gawking at tales of dramatic misfortune, especially when sex and infidelity are involved.

That so many of these parables are coming out now, to commercial success and critical acclaim, indicates there’s a nerve that was waiting to be struck. Women may be freer than ever to choose when, why and whom to marry. That hasn’t left us less afraid of Bluebeard’s castle.

Ms. Camp is senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.