WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Patstick's avatar
Patstick
4h

Ben Judah recently made an interesting suggestion that Britain copy the US in taxing its expats globally. Any local income tax paid abroad by US citizens can be deducted from the US tax bill. But if you live in a tax haven, you have to pay at the US level. Otherwise you have to renounce your US passport, which very few want to do.

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Marwan Alblooshi's avatar
Marwan Alblooshi
5h

Just a little comment. No, the “Dubai dream” is not over..

https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/dubai-iran-a2582863?reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink

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