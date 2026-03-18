Geographe Bay in Western Australia. Photo: Manish Swarup/Associated Press

British people have long been eager to leave the mother country. Between 1815 and 1924, 25 million people emigrated from the British Isles. Compared with Southern Europeans, British emigrants were far more individualistic and much less likely to send home remittances or ever come back. “When Anglos went,” the historian James Belich wrote, “they tended to stay, in contrast to most other peoples.”

Economic conditions in the Anglosphere are now very different from two centuries ago. Longer life expectancies and low birth rates are straining welfare states. As the number of working-age taxpayers dwindles, older voters demand more from the state, even as funds run dry. In Britain, this problem is aggravated by an aggressively redistributive tax system. The state increasingly relies on a tiny group of taxpayers to keep the show on the road.

That tiny group is now making moves to solve a new problem with an old solution: decamping in search of better prospects, just like Britons of previous centuries. A desperate British government is now presented with the problem of how to stop individualistic young people from running away from the obligation to pay for the care of the elderly.

Perhaps scolding British emigrants might work? That has been the strategy adopted by Ed Davey, the leader of Britain’s Liberal Democrat Party. Responding to the risks posed to British nationals living in Dubai as Iran launches strikes in the region, Mr. Davey stood up in Parliament to condemn these “tax exiles” for not helping fund the British armed forces, “just like the rest of us do.”

It was a spiteful little speech. But Mr. Davey correctly intuits that the Britons fleeing to the Gulf present a serious threat to his political program of funneling taxpayer money toward healthcare and social care for his elderly voters.

An estimated 240,000 Britons reside in the United Arab Emirates, primarily in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. They skew young and high-earning. Many work in tech, financial services and construction. They are attracted to the Gulf’s promise of zero income tax, as well as the low rates of street crime and the sunny weather. At least before the outbreak of the Iran War, the Gulf was considered a safe and desirable destination for ambitious young Britons.

The Dubai dream may now be over for these people. That doesn’t mean that they will return to Britain, nor that they will move to any of the other aging welfare states that are taking an increasingly vampiric attitude toward their young.

The UAE won’t be the last country to pursue its particular style of human capital warfare. As aging democracies are compelled to raise taxes still further, I predict we will see more governments offering perks like zero income tax to skilled workers coming from overseas, not only as a means of enriching the economies of their own countries, but also as an act of aggression against their rivals.

Australia is already pursuing a version of this strategy. During a protest of National Health Service medics in London in 2023, the South Australian government put up billboards nearby offering relocation costs of up to $15,000 Australian dollars and the prospect of a life filled with spectacular scenery and sunshine. British doctors and nurses are emigrating to Australia in droves, as are British police officers. The Western Australia Police Force’s international recruitment campaign in 2023 attracted 1,400 British cops, almost 1% of serving British police. Australia makes no secret of the fact that it wants to brain drain the “poms.”

The next step is for Australian states to direct this hostility internally. This strategy is tempting for Western Australia, the enormous and sparsely populated state blessed with bounteous natural resources including iron-ore, lithium and gold.

Western Australia has intermittently threatened to secede for more than a century. The idea has again arisen in a new book arguing that an independent Western Australia should abolish personal income tax and compensate for lost revenue by taxing companies that extract natural resources.

The state government has already been working hard to attract laborers with desirable skills, offering New Zealanders and Australians from other states $10,000 in Australian dollars as part of the “Build a Life in WA Incentive.” Think of what the state could achieve if it finally realized its dream of secession and became the Dubai of the antipodes.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government has described the idea as “idiotic,” and right now it does seem improbable. But what would Mr. Albanese do if the Westralians decided to go it alone and take the most lucrative Australian taxpayers with them, leaving other states to pick up the welfare bill for the growing ranks of the elderly?

It is normal for nations to compete over natural resources. What is novel is the emerging competition for a relatively small group of young and mobile people. Anxious governments will inevitably progress beyond scolding and impose exit taxes or other punitive measures on the citizens they don’t want to lose. The most anxious governments will be in the Anglosphere, as politicians discover how difficult it is to dissuade perhaps the most individualistic people in the history of the world from putting their own interests first.

Ms. Perry is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.