By Emma Camp

Rare books specialist Anna Middleton holds the three volumes of a first edition of 'Emma' in London on May 15, 2025. Toby Melville/Reuters

Are we entering a “post-literate” society? With reading scores plummeting and reports of college students unable to read full books, it’s hard not to wonder if the written word—especially in longer, more complex formats—is on its way out.

Over the past 30 years, reading performance has declined significantly among American schoolchildren. The lowest-performing third of students can barely read at all, and the highest-performing third may not have even read a whole book in high school, since some schools now assign excerpts over full texts.

In 2023, only 14% of 13-year-olds said they read for fun “almost every day,” down from 27% in 2012. In fairness, the percentage of adults who have read at least one book in the past year has declined, too.

What are we replacing reading with? Not in-person socialization, since that’s also way down. The most straightforward explanation is that reading among teenagers and adults has been replaced with everyone’s favorite bugaboo: screens.

It’s tempting to dismiss declines in reading for pleasure as a natural technological progression. Previous generations were scolded for spending too much time listening to the radio, or for burying their noses in those newfangled novels.

Why should we fear a shift away from books and toward phones? Because it isn’t a harmless transition from one form of mass media to another.

Reading full-length, classic books provides a distinct form of cultural education that’s much harder to come by on the big or small screen. So many of our culture’s tropes, metaphors and references are literary in origin. Reading the works they come from in their full, uncondensed form allows for an appreciation for the oft-missed details. You get a bigger picture.

I have an English degree and a fondness for period dramas. But I didn’t read Jane Austen closely until adulthood. Within the span of a summer, I devoured all seven of her novels, plus a collection of her unfinished works. I felt like I had unlocked a chamber of cultural information that had been previously closed to me.

Austen’s stories did more than teach me about love and human nature. They helped me appreciate “When Harry Met Sally” and “The Materialists” more fully. They gave me access to the kind of deep insight that can’t be gained from a paragraph-long excerpt or a 30-second clip.

When we stop reading full books, when schools push quick glances at great works and teenagers flee to bite-size media, more than our appreciation for literature suffers. Our appreciation for everything else does, too.

Ms. Camp is senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.