By Allan Ripp

Todd Brewster (left) and Allan Ripp. Photo: Allan Ripp

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On St. Patrick’s Day 1977 I played basketball at the Y on the Upper East Side of Manhattan with a new friend from work named Todd. Todd was a Hoosier and baseball fanatic who wore a three-piece tan herringbone suit almost daily. We’d bonded over a love of jazz, Pepperidge Farm Brussels cookies and our journalistic ambitions.

After the game, Todd showed me some strange bruising on his legs and thighs. The purple-dot clusters were so extensive I insisted we go straight to an emergency room. Turned out, he had a serious blood illness. He was hospitalized for weeks but made a full recovery.

Our friendship grew. Todd gave me piano lessons and we saw Bill Evans at the Village Vanguard. We played catch, traveled to England and Ireland, wrote a prospectus for an arts magazine we called “Panoply,” and had dinners with our girlfriends. I had Thanksgiving with his family near Hartford, Conn., and pretended to enjoy mince pie; he visited mine in Pittsburgh, forever imitating my father’s spiel about the pleasant pace of life there.

Todd took a reporting job I turned down for what I thought was a better offer at another magazine. He called me from pay phones and hotel rooms around the world. I could have been jealous but was actually relieved. I don’t like to fly. Anyhow it was Todd—his adventures were mine as well. We schemed about our careers and dished on people we knew. I got to know his parents and went to both of their funerals. I even hired one of his sons as an intern for my PR practice.

These days we mostly communicate via text or Instagram, sharing absurd news stories, obituaries and random memories. We talk by phone but haven’t gotten together much in recent years, since Todd lives 60 miles away in Connecticut. It’s always one thing or another and one of us has to reschedule.

I was walking in Manhattan a few weeks ago when I heard someone call my name. It was Todd’s son Jack. I mentioned that I’d had an orthopedic injury and may need surgery. I told Jack I was too depressed to tell his dad. After we parted Jack must have called Todd immediately. Within minutes, my old friend’s name popped up on my phone. “I’m coming to see you,” he said.

Todd appeared two days later in a lather from the extreme heat. After downing some Perrier, he grilled me on my woes and advised me to go for surgery, no matter the recovery. “You’ll be back!” he cheered, channeling my inner Arnold Schwarzenegger.

We took a walk in Central Park, catching up on our kids and recalling our greatest hits together—as in disrupting a Frank Zappa press conference at the Plaza Hotel and awkwardly interviewing pianist Keith Jarrett in Allentown, Pa. There was also the time I found a packet of marijuana joints on the street and Todd and I deposited them on editors’ desks throughout the Time-Life building. It was comforting to laugh together in real time.

We talked about his beloved Mets—he was taking a road trip with the team to Philadelphia—and his upcoming book, written with a famous missionary doctor who’s corrected cleft palates on thousands of children in the developing world. Suddenly it was time to order him an Uber to catch his train home. Had three-plus hours really gone by?

By the time Todd left, nothing about my injury had changed, but everything about how I felt had. “I can’t believe you came,” I said, giving him a hug, to which he replied, as only a true friend would, “How could I not?”

Mr. Ripp runs a press relations firm in New York.