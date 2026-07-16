A scene from “The Odyssey” by Christopher Nolan. Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

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It isn’t exactly news that Homer’s “Odyssey” is a very, very good poem. But seeing Christopher Nolan’s screen adaptation drove this home again for me. The hotly anticipated mega-spectacle is, in the end, pretty good. But it isn’t Homer. Mr. Nolan’s shortcomings have made me love Homer more by comparison and sent me running back, agog, to his deathless masterpiece.

Mr. Nolan’s “Odyssey” succeeds as well as any adaptation can. It tells the story of Odysseus’ 10-year journey home from the Trojan War with verve and affection for the source material. It isn’t the hostile woke takeover that some high-profile culture warriors, most notably Elon Musk, determined in advance it would be.

But Mr. Nolan does make many changes to fit the story onto a modern screen. Every change loses something meaningful. This is no discredit to Mr. Nolan but instead a measure of how much there is in the poem, how tightly its apparently meandering plot is wound.

Mr. Nolan’s decision to excise the island of Phaeacia will be controversial among those who know the poem. In Homer, this is the dreamlike never-never-land where Odysseus finds a blessed moment of rest and a friendly escort back to Ithaca. He is met on the shore by princess Nausicaa, a young girl of quiet resolve on the cusp of marriageable age. She leads him to the palace of her father, King Alcinous, and her mother, Queen Arete, consummate hosts who dine with gods and prepare Odysseus for his journey home at last.

Mr. Nolan’s version replaces this whole sequence—a full third of the poem—with a mash-up of two other episodes from earlier in Odysseus’ travels: the island of the nymph Calypso and the land of the lotus-eaters. Instead of holding Odysseus (Matt Damon) unwillingly on her island, Mr. Nolan’s Calypso (Charlize Theron) feeds him lotus plants, which make him forget his sorrows until he’s ready to remember them.

In some ways it’s a neat compression. It helps keep the runtime under three hours and preserves the haunting effect of learning Odysseus’ story from his own mouth, as he recollects it after the fact—perhaps not altogether accurately. Yet the whole point of the lotus plant in Homer is that Odysseus doesn’t eat it. The men in his crew do. He has to force them back aboard their ships, contrasting his superior self-control with their tragically human weakness and establishing a central motif of the poem. Mr. Nolan gets at this theme in other ways, though. Far more important is what he misses out on by never going to Phaeacia.

The classicist Jasper Griffin called the sexually charged exchange between Odysseus and Nausicaa “touching and perfect in its inconclusiveness.” Nausicaa is clearly smitten with this storm-tossed stranger. He has to court her favor while holding back—that self-control again—from taking advantage of her. He muses wistfully to her about marriage: “Nothing is better or stronger than when a man and a woman, thinking as one, build their household together. It’s grief to their enemies, and joy to those who love them.” (All translations in this article are my own.) These are some of the poem’s most famous scenes, brimming with Odysseus’ unspoken longing for Penelope and with Nausicaa’s yearning for a husband like the man standing feet away from her, yet worlds apart.

But where is Odysseus, really, behind those dreamy eyes? Who is he? Those central questions begin to get answered at Phaeacia. King Alcinous and Queen Arete are so kindly, so full of the hospitable graces of which Odysseus has been deprived all these years, that he can finally start to let down his guard. Listening at dinner to a song about the fall of Troy, a poem very much like Homer’s own, Odysseus breaks down in tears “the way a woman weeps when she flings herself upon her husband, fallen before his city and its people.” Coaxed gently by King Alcinous in this tender moment of grief, seeing himself in the victims of the war he helped win, Odysseus consents at last to tell his story. “And first,” he says, “I will tell you my name.”

His name—the name Homer took 21 lines to introduce at the beginning of the poem, the name our hero has had to warp and conceal to survive, the name that sounds in Greek like “nobody” (“oudeis”) and “suffering” (“odussumai”)—now at last, in Phaeacia, Odysseus can reveal it. Laid bare by grief, warmed for the first time in years by an authentic taste of kindness, he can start to speak his pain aloud. He can begin to know himself, and to let us know him. All the poem’s finely woven strands converge in that moment, and Homer starts to show us what it really takes to go home.

You won’t get that in Mr. Nolan’s “The Odyssey.” You won’t get it anywhere but Homer. No retelling, no matter how great, can match the intricate gossamer beauty of this poem. Mr. Nolan’s achievements can’t match it, nor can he threaten or diminish it. Whether you love the movie, as I did, or hate it, doesn’t matter very much. All that matters is that you feel moved, by what’s in Mr. Nolan’s version and by what isn’t, to read or reread Homer’s “Odyssey.” Read Daniel Mendelsohn’s lovely translation, or Robert Fagles’s, or Richmond Lattimore’s. Listen to the great Ian McKellen read it aloud. But do read it. Nothing else compares.

Mr. Klavan is associate editor of the Claremont Review of Books and host of the “Young Heretics” podcast.