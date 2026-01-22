Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in Washington on Dec. 18. Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg News

By Allysia Finley

Liberals wax about an epidemic of toxic masculinity. Leaders of the manosphere and some in the Trump administration have a different diagnosis for what’s ailing men: an undiagnosed epidemic of “low-T,” or low testosterone.

Social media is filled with advertisements and videos on how to “T-maxx.” The government’s new nutrition guidelines recommend fish oil, zinc and vitamin D supplementation to support “testosterone health in men.” Increasing numbers of men are seeking to amp up testosterone with pharmaceutical hormone treatments.

Podcaster Joe Rogan, 58, has raved about how the treatments, which he began in his early 40s, helped him with attention problems and malaise. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 72, who flaunted a ripped chest while doing push-ups for a 2023 campaign video, has boasted that he uses testosterone treatment as part of an “anti-aging” regimen.

The Food and Drug Administration in December lent a megaphone to the crowd of testosterone obsessives. A panel of putative experts convened by the agency—many of whom had consulted for manufacturers and sellers of testosterone products—asserted that more men would benefit from testosterone treatment.

One panelist suggested that low testosterone threatened America’s defense. Another projected “a multibillion dollar preventive care opportunity” if testosterone therapy were used more often in men to prevent heart attack, stroke and diabetes complications. But is low testosterone a real health problem, or is the T-maxxing a symptom of what liberals call toxic masculinity?

Low testosterone is usually caused by genetic disorders, testicular injuries, infections, tumors, substance abuse, obesity and Type 2 diabetes. It can increase risks of bone fractures, mental illness and cardiovascular disease. A low-testosterone reading on a blood test can be a red flag and suggest another underlying health problem.

But only an estimated 2% of men have low testosterone because of medical conditions. Levels naturally decline with age. They usually peak when a man is in his late teens or early 20s and then start to decline at a rate of about 1% a year after 30. It isn’t normal for a 70-year-old to have the testosterone levels of a 30-year-old.

Most men who are T-maxxing aren’t deficient in testosterone. If men find themselves suffering from lethargy, depression or attention problems in midlife, the cause usually isn’t low testosterone. Nonetheless, some telehealth services prescribe testosterone treatments for such symptoms without ordering tests.

Pharmaceutical treatments for men with age-appropriate testosterone levels are likely to do more harm than good. The FDA hasn’t approved testosterone products for use in men with low testosterone levels who don’t have an associated medical condition. That’s because studies have failed to demonstrate that benefits outweigh risks.

“The benefit and safety of these medications have not been established for the treatment of low testosterone levels due to aging, even if a man’s symptoms seem related to low testosterone,” the FDA says on its website. Mr. Kennedy may be taking testosterone off-label.

Testosterone is classified under the Controlled Substances Act as a Schedule III drug, which means it carries the potential of moderate-to-low physical dependence or high psychological dependence. Stopping testosterone can result in weight gain, mood swings, fatigue, depression, muscle loss and decreased libido.

Evidence that testosterone slows aging is weak, at best. Randomized controlled trials have failed to show that hormone treatments improve cognition, mood, depression, bone mineral density or erectile dysfunction.

On the other hand, treatments carry serious side effects. Some of the more mild are acne and baldness. Studies have also linked testosterone treatment to mood swings, irascibility and aggression.

A large randomized controlled trial of men ages 45 to 80 who were at elevated risk of cardiovascular disease and had symptoms of low testosterone found recipients of hormone treatment experienced increased blood pressure, cardiac arrhythmias warranting medical intervention, bone fractures, atrial fibrillation and acute kidney injury compared with the placebo group.

A 2025 study found that supplement users without a diagnosis of testosterone deficiency were significantly more likely to experience rotator cuff and tendon tears than a control group. Studies have also found that testosterone increases tendon stiffness, which raises the risk of injury. Even after injuries heal, men may still feel pain and restricted mobility as they get older.

Testosterone treatment could also cause infertility. Once a man starts taking testosterone treatments, the pituitary gland signals the testicles to suppress sperm production. Prolonged use of testosterone can cause testicles to shrink and permanently stop producing sperm.

Testosterone treatment runs counter to the tenets of the Make America Healthy Again movement and Mr. Kennedy’s promotion of natural and holistic remedies. It also deflects from the underlying reasons for some men’s angst. Maybe instead they should volunteer or engage in other productive activities to escape the digital world’s tendency toward solipsism.

The obsession with T-maxxing also promotes a false notion of masculinity, emphasizing physical strength over strength of character. Liberals are right to lament a rise in crude and belligerent behavior, though the culprit isn’t too much testosterone. The real problem is a deficiency of virtues such as personal responsibility, compassion and humility that have become devalued in today’s culture.

Ms. Finley writes the Life Science column and is a member of the Journal’s editorial board.