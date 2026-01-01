By James B. Meigs

NASA administrator Jared Isaacman in Washington on Dec. 18, 2025. Photo: Bill Ingalls/Associated Press

Prognostication might be a fool’s game, but I never let that stop me. These are the top trends—both ominous and optimistic—I’m predicting for the year ahead.

NASA Gets Its Groove Back

America’s storied space agency has been off course for years. Its flagship Space Launch System rocket is absurdly over budget and delayed; China looks like it will beat us back to the moon; and staffers have been whipsawed by budget cuts and erratic leadership. Fortunately, NASA finally has an administrator who understands the problems and knows how to implement solutions. Jared Isaacman’s nomination was temporarily derailed by White House politics. But the Senate finally confirmed the successful tech entrepreneur and private astronaut in December. It was the best Christmas present space fans could ask for.

Mr. Isaacman’s many supporters hope to see him navigate the necessary phaseout of the obsolete SLS rocket, cut the agency’s budget with finesse, grow its commercial space program to include more private vendors in addition to SpaceX and, yes, restore some of NASA’s Right Stuff aura. It’s a big job. But he’s the right guy to do it.

The Tech Backlash Gathers Steam

Last fall a man used his new Meta AI-enabled Ray-Ban glasses to shoot video on a New York subway. A young woman grabbed his high-tech glasses and snapped them in half. The broken-Ray-Ban man posted a video on TikTok asking for help in identifying the marauding “Karen.” Instead, online users hailed her as a hero.

The glasses-breaker might not rank with the folkloric Ned Ludd, who supposedly inspired weavers to smash mechanized looms during the Industrial Revolution. But she is certainly a harbinger. People are sick of what they see as arrogance on the part of both random tech bros and powerful tech giants. And Americans across the spectrum are wary of AI. On the left, Sen. Bernie Sanders suggests a “moratorium” on building AI data centers. On the right, Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s Trump America Act, which Reason magazine describes as “an anti-tech omnibus,” would invite endless lawsuits against tech companies.

This bipartisan anger at the tech industry cuts both ways. Intemperate regulation could hobble innovation—and the economy at large—with little or no benefit to consumers. But increasing tech skepticism will also have benefits, including the growing movement to limit smartphone use in schools. Either way, I’d advise against wearing your Meta glasses on the subway.

The Power Crunch Hits Home

When it comes to our electricity supply, the U.S. is living in dreamland. This year we will be forced to wake up. After being flat for years, U.S. electricity demand is now growing at roughly 2% a year, and our ability to make and distribute power isn’t keeping up. Utility bills are soaring, while blackout risks increase. The “status quo is unsustainable,” a recent Energy Department report concluded.

The proliferation of AI data centers is partly to blame. But the seeds of disaster were planted years ago as greens pushed for unrealistic levels of renewable energy, cheered when nuclear power plants were closed and neglected grid reliability. Germany, which pioneered this renewables-first approach, now faces a political and economic crisis as factories close due to skyrocketing energy costs. America’s coming energy crunch will create similar pressures. But the U.S. is better positioned to weather the storm. We have ample supplies of natural gas, for one thing. And nuclear power is poised to make a comeback. Still, it will take years to expand electricity generation and beef up the grid. Meanwhile, beware populist solutions (such as electricity price caps) that will make the problem worse.

Nonprofits Feel the Heat

Despite media efforts to ignore it, Minnesota’s Somali fraud scandal will be one of 2026’s big stories. Similar cases will emerge in other states, and public outrage will be incandescent. That’s a good thing.

The issue isn’t only fraud in a particular immigrant community, and it isn’t limited to ultraliberal Minnesota. The deeper problem is our whole system of using nonprofits to provide supposedly vital government services. Too often these programs devolve into schemes to sluice money to groups favored by politicians in power. Few seem to care whether these nonprofits actually serve the public. For example, under the Biden administration’s “environmental justice” regime, billions of dollars in environmental funding went to left-wing NGOs, including to one that proclaims the “path to climate justice runs through a free Palestine.” Another Biden program issued more than $20 billion in grants to “clean energy” nonprofits, many of which had little energy expertise but plenty of links to Democratic Party insiders.

Such rackets are corrosive to democracy even—perhaps especially—when no laws are broken. It’s time to clean house.

Americans Get Healthier

We hear so much about problems in healthcare, it is easy to overlook the progress being made. In 2026 those gains will accelerate. The Covid vaccine may have been somewhat oversold, but the mRNA research behind it is now yielding promising new treatments for melanoma and many other cancers. The Food and Drug Administration recently approved a pill version of the weight-loss drug GLP-1. That should give patients a more convenient and affordable option in fighting obesity. Despite its flaws, the U.S. pharmaceutical industry still leads the world in innovation.

Moreover, several once-dire health trend lines are turning positive. Obesity is down. Cancer mortality keeps improving. Even the rate of drug-overdose deaths is plummeting. Overall, after a worrisome slump during the 2010s (and of course during the Covid pandemic), U.S. life expectancy is now rising again. That is something to celebrate.

Mr. Meigs is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.