President Donald Trump at the White House on March 18. Photo: Andrew Leyden/ZUMA Press

President Trump is no dove. But he became a war president on Feb. 28.

Early that morning, Mr. Trump announced the beginning of Operation Epic Fury, waged alongside Israel’s Operation Roaring Lion. “The United States military,” he said, “is undertaking a massive and ongoing operation to prevent this very wicked, radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests.” There would be casualties. There would be costs.

Mr. Trump would shoulder greater responsibility than before. In announcing “major military operations” against Iran, he pledged to end the terrorist, missile and WMD threat from the Islamic Republic. He was committed to a new level of presidential leadership. It requires seriousness. It demands steadiness. It needs resilience, persuasion and patience—the attributes of a wartime commander in chief.

Mr. Trump is an unusual war president. He’s an improviser, always looking to keep his options open, leaving allies as well as adversaries unsure of his next move. He’s a dealmaker, eager to pocket short-term gains, knowing he can come back for more in future negotiations. And he’s a bruiser. For Mr. Trump, politics isn’t a forum for persuasion; it’s an arena of clashing wills. If the test of a war president is his ability to lay the predicate for military action while marshalling U.S. forces, assembling an international coalition and convincing the public that his cause is just, then Mr. Trump earns, at best, an incomplete.

But that isn’t the only way to judge a war president. In a 2004 essay for “Presidential Leadership: Rating the Best and Worst in the White House,” edited by James Taranto and Leonard Leo, the classicist and military historian Victor Davis Hanson set out three criteria for success in war. One, ensure that the military uses the appropriate level of force to reach the desired political end state. Two, respond to domestic opposition with “consistency and determination.” And three, rally the people by embedding realpolitik arguments within a moral framework. In short, appeal to American idealism.

How is Mr. Trump doing by Mr. Hanson’s standard? He’s two out of three. He’s set out a goal and applied commensurate force. He’s shown resolve. But he hasn’t made the moral case.

On the first test, Mr. Trump aligned the use of force to clear military aims from the start. He tasked the U.S. armed forces with destroying the Iranian regime’s ability to threaten the region and the world. That means no missiles, no navy, no proxies and no nukes.

The political goals are murkier. Rolling back the Iranian war machine may also set the conditions for regime collapse. But that is not America’s main objective; disarmament is. “The actions are right and they are necessary to ensure that Americans will never have to face a radical, bloodthirsty terrorist regime armed with nuclear weapons and lots of threats,” Mr. Trump said on March 1.

The war plan, designed by Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, requires far more firepower than the president has used before. Prior to Operation Epic Fury, Mr. Trump favored the discrete application of military might: retaliatory strikes, special operations and punishing air campaigns, limited in scope. He flexed U.S. strength in short bursts—from punishing former Syrian dictator Bashar Assad to arresting and extracting Venezuela’s strongman Nicolás Maduro—but not on a grand scale.

Nothing he did compares with Operation Epic Fury. As of March 18, U.S. forces have struck more than 7,800 targets, using everything from B-2 bombers to A-10 Warthogs. Iran’s leadership has been decimated, its air defenses crippled, its navy sunk, its missile launchers blown apart and its repressive institutions battered. While the regime can still harm U.S. forces and allies and restrict naval passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Mr. Trump hasn’t shirked from providing his commanders the tools to win. On the contrary: He’s willing to escalate.

Nor has Mr. Trump bowed to pressure to stop the war. Democratic opposition was uniform and instantaneous—unlike the 2003 Iraq war, which many Democrats initially supported but later turned against. Mr. Trump also must deal with the few antiwar Republicans, including former members of his administration, who promote the insidious conspiracy that Israel has dragged America into another conflict in the Middle East. He hasn’t flinched.

Though Mr. Trump’s individual messages can be scattershot—the president has both declared victory and said that the U.S. must finish the job—the thrust of his rhetoric is unmistakable. He will decide when operations end, and he intends to win. “Politically, sure, everybody has concern—I have to do what’s right,” he said recently. “I can’t say that ‘Gee, I don’t want to have any impact on oil prices for three or four weeks, or two months, and we’re going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon.’ ”

Where Mr. Trump comes up short is describing America’s mission in moral language. Invoking the proposition at the heart of the Declaration of Independence—that all men are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights—links U.S. intervention to our storied past and our noble purpose.

This isn’t Mr. Trump’s way. For him, morality in foreign policy is a sign of weakness, a feature of the post-Cold War period when America lost its compass and its deterrent. He prefers calculations of interest, demonstrations of strength, to statements of principle. His realism—taking the world as it is, not as we wish it to be—has served him well. But will it be enough to sustain support in the long run?

“Both Woodrow Wilson and Franklin Roosevelt galvanized an often isolationist and skeptical public to stay the course in bloody wars abroad,” writes Mr. Hanson, “not mainly through reminders of the national security interests of the United States, but rather by articulating that such sacrifice was needed to thwart odious ideologies that threatened the very premises of civilized society.”

Perhaps Mr. Trump won’t need to resort to ideological justifications for war. After all, the U.S. and Israeli militaries are barreling through their target lists. In a few weeks, Mr. Trump may decide to pause the offensive and wait to see what comes next. His Republican base supports him; he needn’t draw from the vocabulary of American idealism to win them over. Nor does Mr. Trump want to be seen in the same line as Wilson, FDR and George W. Bush. He would rather establish his own presidential tradition, of commonsense executives who don’t give a rip about people’s feelings but do what’s best for the citizens of this country, and no other.

Still, the course of war is uncertain. Whatever happens, the problems emanating from the Persian Gulf are not about to disappear. Three weeks into Operation Epic Fury, President Trump has performed ably, directing U.S. sailors, soldiers and pilots toward a clear military outcome and resisting pressure to quit before that outcome is achieved. What he ought to remember is that the greatest war presidents have mobilized public opinion by communicating that American ideals and American interests are one. And the surest way to nullify threats from the Iranian regime is to help the Iranian people win their freedom.

Mr. Continetti is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.