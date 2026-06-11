By James B. Meigs

Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

Why does negative news dominate our national conversation while positive stories quickly fade away? The traditional explanation is that bad events are newsworthy because they break the norm, while positive trends tend to be gradual. And yes, there’s still truth to that old maxim, “If it bleeds it leads.”

But there’s something else going on as well. In recent years, our news media has expanded its ambit. Reporters are no longer content merely covering events. Now they see themselves as stewards of public morality. They must nudge readers toward proper beliefs and shield them from dangerous facts. Many Americans first noticed this pattern during the Covid pandemic. News and social-media outlets worked as one to pillory lockdown skeptics, squelch awkward stories (Lab leak? What lab leak?) and stoke a sense of endless crisis.

Today, the media rarely suppresses stories as thoroughly as it smothered inconvenient Covid news. But after an initial burst of coverage, most outlets quickly lose interest in topics that challenge elite opinion or undermine progressive institutions.

Here are four big trends the press doesn’t talk about enough, but the rest of us should:

Mississippi’s Kids Are Learning

This one isn’t news to Journal readers. “Mississippi, which spends far less per student than almost every other state, is outperforming other states with larger education budgets,” Jason L. Riley wrote earlier this year. At a time when student test scores are plunging nationally, Mississippi and several other Southern states have dramatically turned the tide.

How did they do it? By rejecting left-wing orthodoxy on education. While other states embraced fuzzy “whole language” approaches to reading and reduced testing in the name of equity, Mississippi went back to phonics and strict accountability. And, crucially, the state didn’t let teachers unions derail the project. This “Mississippi miracle” has gotten some coverage. Even the New York Times praised the gains. But it hasn’t provoked a nationwide revolt against the entrenched education establishment. It should.

Crime Is Dropping

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. murder rate dropped almost 15% in 2024, and other major crimes fell as well. Baltimore saw homicides plunge roughly 60% between 2022 and 2025. That’s an astounding victory for the city once known as “Bulletmore, Murderland.”

What happened? The public got sick of left-wing crime policies, for one thing. In the delirious days of the George Floyd protests, activists argued that we needed to “literally abolish the police.” Progressive prosecutors promised to let more defendants go free. Police pulled back. For these and other reasons, the murder rate skyrocketed. Soon voters had enough. They booted some of the worst prosecutors and started backing the cops again. Baltimore launched an aggressive “focused deterrence” program targeting repeat violent offenders for prison, while also giving young men help escaping gang life. The results speak for themselves.

Baltimore’s tough-minded approach should be Topic A in every city hall in America.

The Environment is Cleaner

A recent Gallup poll found that 66% of Americans think the environment is getting worse. In truth, pollution has plummeted. Since 1980, carbon monoxide emissions have dropped 87% percent; sulfur dioxide by 95%; and other forms of air pollution declined by large measures as well—all during a period when the U.S. population grew by around 50% and the economy more than tripled in size. Our lakes and rivers tell a similar story.

The public’s uninformed pessimism suits the activist class. An atmosphere of perpetual crisis helps justify radical policies. So it’s no surprise that, while we were winning the war on pollution, progressives pivoted to the more amorphous threat of climate change. Greta Thunberg and other extremists say the solution requires overturning our entire political and economic system.

Unlike some conservatives, I agree that high carbon emissions are a long-term problem for the climate. And I favor nuclear power as a next-generation energy source. But I also note that climate scientists have dropped the most pessimistic climate scenario. And when I see NGOs like the Biden-administration-backed Climate Justice Alliance proclaim that “the path to climate justice travels through a free Palestine,” well, I suspect their real agenda has nothing to do with emissions.

Americans Are Getting Healthier

I complain a lot about progressive activists. But when it comes to America’s health, left-wing pessimists and MAHA populists are both reluctant to accept good news. And lately, there has been a lot of good news: Death rates from drug overdoses are plummeting. The rise in obesity seems to have peaked. Today, 70% of people diagnosed with cancer will survive for five years or more, up from 50% since the 1970s. Deaths from heart attacks have declined nearly 90% since the 1950s. Overall, after a Covid-era drop, U.S. life expectancy recently reached its highest level ever, at 79 years.

Many of those gains are due to pharmaceutical innovations: GLP-1 for weight loss; new cancer drugs; statins for heart disease; and more. But leftists believe pharma companies are the real problem. Sen. Elizabeth Warren recently introduced a bill to “Break Up Big Medicine.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. imported that antipharma attitude, replete with wild vaccine theories, into the MAGA movement and now leads the Health and Human Services Department. What could go wrong?

For decades, progressives have refused to acknowledge actual progress. That would mean giving up political leverage. But now that many MAGA folks have joined them in their pessimism, perhaps our media will find a reason to cover good news with a little more balance.

Mr. Meigs is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.