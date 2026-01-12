By Kyle Smith

Actor Seth Rogen and his collaborators on “The Studio” accept a Golden Globe Award in Los Angeles on Jan. 11. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Associated Press

“We’re a dictatorship now,” said writer-director Judd Apatow at the Golden Globes Sunday night, but it was remarkable how little emphasis he placed on this seeming emergency. The rest of his long-winded appearance in the middle of the CBS telecast was a so-so stand-up comedy routine that built to a bit about how, despite Covid-19 and the supposed autocracy under which we now live, the thing that really bothered him, after all these years, was that his 2015 movie “Trainwreck” lost the Golden Globe for best movie comedy to “The Martian.” The latter was obviously not a comedy, not that anyone but Mr. Apatow cares.

The author of such films as “Knocked Up” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” didn’t seem to grasp that, by turning our notional American dictatorship into not even a punchline but mere setup material for a completely unrelated one, he was somewhat diluting the force of his claim. By association, everything Hollywood says about Donald Trump at these galas isn’t to be taken seriously.

It surely can’t be 1938 in Germany if our political leadership is worthy of nothing more than some mild snark. If it were, wouldn’t Mr. Apatow and his compadres be guilty of gross moral negligence for not taking every opportunity to inveigh against the president and his cohort? “We’re living in a dictatorship” is the new “Carthage must be destroyed,” the kind of halfhearted cliché a lefty public speaker feels duty-bound to toss out there for fans of the oldies.

The Golden Globes is supposed to be the funsy, unpredictable little brother of the Oscars and Emmys, and last night was certainly the first awards show I’ve seen that stopped dead to stage a promotional plug for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, recently acquired by Paramount Skydance, which also owns CBS.

Being the Avis of awards shows can be liberating; five times the show has lent its mic to a comic who clearly hates everyone in the room (Ricky Gervais). Yet it has also seemed on occasion to be like a political convention with more cleavage. Accepting a lifetime achievement award nine years ago, Meryl Streep turned the speech into a broadside aimed at then-president-elect Trump. In 2020, when Patricia Arquette won, she denounced Mr. Trump for bringing the country to “the brink of war” because two days earlier he had killed Qassem Soleimani with a drone strike.

The principal beneficiaries of that act, the Iranian people, are rising up against their oppressive, religiously fanatical government right now. But they earned no notice on Sunday night’s telecast. Nor did anyone speak out about events in Minneapolis or Venezuela. Host Nikki Glaser was more interested in the new leadership at CBS News: “And the award for Most Editing goes to: CBS News! Yes, CBS News: America’s newest place to see B.S. news.” This swipe can’t have pleased Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, who has every right to wonder why, of all the things a host on a CBS broadcast might mock, it had to be CBS News.

Yet it was an almost completely Trump-free night; apart from Mr. Apatow’s limp jab, the closest anyone came to denouncing the president was a joke by Ms. Glaser that the Justice Department deserved an award for “best editing.” Eh? Apparently this was a reference to redactions in Jeffrey Epstein material released to the public, which Democrats still hope contains information that will be Mr. Trump’s undoing. You may not know anyone who still cares about Jeffrey Epstein, but to Hollywood types the matter remains red-hot. Good thing none of them have ever been caught exploiting young women.

A few celebrities wore lapel pins reading “Be Good” or “ICE out” to protest recent events in Minneapolis, but these gestures were so subtle most viewers probably missed them. Now that show business has calmed down about Mr. Trump, it has begun to make nervous jokes about something of more pressing concern. The movie and TV businesses in California are facing the most dire crises in their entire histories. Several comments indicated a well-founded fear that they face an existential threat. But they all know that it emanates not from the White House but from themselves.

“Tonight,” Ms. Glaser pointed out in her opening monologue, “We are celebrating the best of both TV and film right here in the heart of Los Angeles, where no TV or film has been made for the past six years.” As many recent reports have noted, hardly any movies are made in Southern California anymore, and now the TV shows are following them out the door. As Rob Lowe recently, incredulously, noted, it’s cheaper to fly everyone involved to Ireland to shoot his Fox game show “The Floor” than to shoot in California.

The reason for the impending death of Hollywood as a California institution is obvious to everyone but the creative artists involved: prohibitive labor costs due to near-total unionization.

Since the unions aren’t going to ask for a pay cut, the only way to save the movie business in La La Land will be if California devises massive tax credits (as Ireland and other locales have done) to subsidize the union wages. For an aggressively progressive state to ask Mr. and Mrs. Taxpayer to send a chunk of their paychecks to Mr. Apatow, Ms. Streep and Co. would seem impertinent even for California. Hollywood is supposed to be an economic engine for the state, not the means by which Botoxed welfare deadbeats get the public to pay for their Malibu estates.

Mr. Smith is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion and the Journal’s film critic.