A scene from Steven Spielberg‘s ‘Saving Private Ryan‘ (1998). Photo: Zuma Press

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Americans’ pride in their nation is sinking to new lows as the U.S. approaches its 250th birthday. Look at the kinds of stories Hollywood has stopped telling in recent years.

“Saving Private Ryan” (1998) and “Band of Brothers” (1998) honored the sacrifices of brave American soldiers. “Lincoln” (2012) and “John Adams” (2008) were lessons in the founding and fortitude of the American project. “Rocky IV” (1985), “Red Dawn” (1984), “Miracle” (2004) and “Apollo 13” (1995) championed the freedom, resolve and underdog spirit that have shaped this country.

This tradition is now vanishing from the screen. In the 2020s, Hollywood’s output of war movies has sharply declined. Tinseltown prefers to filter narratives of America’s martial history through the lenses of civil rights, slavery and identity. These are important, too, but the Overton window of acceptable storytelling has shifted so far that the Broadway show “Hamilton,” a mid-2010s celebration of the Founding Fathers performed by a nonwhite cast and once beloved by the left, is now problematic to progressive audiences. You couldn’t get away with it today.

Even superhero movies have abandoned pro-America fervor in favor of more globalized and sanitized plotlines. In 2021, DC Comics updated Superman’s mission statement to “Truth, Justice, and a Better Tomorrow,” dropping the phrase “the American Way,” which originated during World War II to boost morale. Captain America, born in 1941 as a soldier punching Nazis and defending the free world, is now a social-justice advocate taking on police brutality, immigration enforcement and government surveillance.

Broadcasters and showrunners don’t have to abide by Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr’s plea to include “patriotic, pro-America” programming ahead of this year’s momentous July 4. But it’s telling that Hollywood’s cultural tastemakers no longer have the capacity—or courage—to produce America-centric film and TV. Blinded by an obsession with cataloging America’s failures, they’ve forgotten to chronicle its achievements. In this cultural ecosystem, it’s no wonder only 41% of Gen Zers express pride in being American, compared with more than 70% of baby boomers.

Conservatives have tried to fill the gap by building their own entertainment industry outside Hollywood. “Young Washington,” an origin story of America’s first president, arrives on July 3 not from Paramount or Netflix but Angel Studios. “Revolutionary America,” a documentary produced by Hillsdale College, hit theaters in May. These kinds of films, many released on direct-to-consumer platforms, are courting an underserved market with modest success. But if niche studios cater to the conservative voting base rather than to the broader American public, they could make the same mistake as left-leaning studios by appearing overly sentimental and didactic. Their films will be hagiography dressed up as drama. Critics lambasted “Reagan” in 2024 for this reason.

Cinema, done well, generates empathy in the audience. Neither a history textbook nor a political diatribe can do this. Film has the power to shift popular understandings of life, country and the world. The goal isn’t to push propaganda or create tools of soft power. It’s to showcase Americans as the heroes many of them really were, flaws and all. Or at least to make young people interested enough in our nation’s history to want to learn more.

There’s plenty of raw material. For those who say the World War II genre is oversaturated, the Revolutionary period has been largely unexplored on the big screen. Why no Alexander Hamilton biopic? James Madison, Frederick Douglass and Theodore Roosevelt deserve major films or miniseries. The list is long. You don’t need a manufactured culture war narrative to make Americans patriotic again. You only need real history. Tell the story of our nation honestly, and you’ve got great cinema.

Ms. Koch is assistant editor of Free Expression.