Former Arcadia, Calif., Mayor Eileen Wang. Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Associated Press

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It sounds like the beginning of a spy novel: A suburban Los Angeles mayor is actually a Chinese spy. Yet this is real life. On May 11 the Justice Department accused Eileen Wang, then the mayor of Arcadia, Calif., of acting as an illegal foreign agent and posting pro-China propaganda on a fake news website at Beijing’s direction. Ms. Wang immediately resigned and agreed to plead guilty.

This is merely the latest in a long string of alleged Chinese influence campaigns on American soil. Yet too many Americans are echoing Beijing’s own dismissals of these threats, blinded by misplaced cultural relativism or what geopolitical analyst Melissa Chen calls “our own suicidal ideology.”

“We’re vulnerable because we’re squeamish about race,” said China analyst Gordon G. Chang. “Every time someone of Chinese nationality is investigated, the Communist Party just cries racism, and that’s been very successful in scaring people off.”

Beijing frequently frames accusations of influence operations as isolated misconduct, “malicious slander” or evidence of anti-Asian racism. After the Justice Department launched its “China Initiative” in 2018 to investigate suspected espionage and intellectual property theft, Zhao Lijian, then China’s foreign ministry spokesman, called it “a vivid depiction of the resurgence of McCarthyism.” The narrative sometimes finds sympathetic audiences in the U.S. The L.A. Times has already warned that Ms. Wang’s case is sparking fears of “anti-Asian sentiment” among some Chinese immigrants.

The U.S. intelligence community considers state and local officials particularly vulnerable to foreign influence operations. A 2022 report from the U.S. National Counterintelligence and Security Center warned that local leaders “risk being manipulated” through rewards such as paid trips to China or economic investments in struggling U.S. communities.

“China finds it hard to influence at the national level given the hardening in Washington over the past eight years,” said George Washington University’s Robert Sutter, who specializes in U.S.-China relations. “They’ve always had an interest in influencing state and local governments, but now they seem to be giving the latter greater attention and resources.”

A foreign agent who infiltrates local government gains access to sensitive information such as law enforcement data and surveillance systems. More worrisome, local influence campaigns could target early career politicians who are aiming at higher office. Look to the case of Fang Fang, aka Christine Fang, a suspected Chinese intelligence operative who cultivated ties to future Rep. Eric Swalwell while he was a city councilor in Dublin, Calif. After he was elected to Congress in 2012, she helped fundraise for his re-election and recommended at least one intern who was placed into Mr. Swalwell’s D.C. office. Ms. Fang fled the country in 2015 as federal investigators closed in. But she’d chosen a good target: That same year, Mr. Swalwell joined the House Intelligence Committee and assumed a senior role on a subcommittee overseeing the Central Intelligence Agency.

China’s intelligence and influence operations are connected to its United Front Work Department—a party organ that Mao Zedong and President Xi Jinping have called their regime’s “magic weapon.” The good news is that the U.S. has its own. When asked about China’s cyberattacks after meeting Mr. Xi last week, President Trump put his strategy bluntly: “We spy like hell on them, too.”

Meeting this challenge, however, isn’t only the job of Washington. As former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray declared in 2020, it requires a “whole-of-society” response—spanning the private sector, academia, local communities and everyday citizens. That means treating foreign espionage as a real threat, not a matter of anti-immigrant bias and not the stuff of spy fiction.

But if this were a John le Carré novel, remember: We’re the good guys.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.