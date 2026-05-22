President Trump in Palm Beach, Fla., May 2. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

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Ordinarily, presidents don’t back primary challengers against incumbents. But Donald Trump—in case you needed a reminder—is no ordinary president.

In May alone, Mr. Trump’s preferred candidates have defeated Republican officeholders in Indiana, Louisiana and Kentucky. On Tuesday, the president endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in next week’s Senate primary. Polymarket now gives Mr. Paxton a 95% chance of victory (the general election is a different story).

No modern chief executive has held such influence over his party. Not only is it rare for presidents to intervene in primaries; it’s even more unusual for them to win. Franklin Roosevelt, perhaps the most powerful 20th-century president, tried to replace conservative Democrats with pro-New Deal liberals in 1938. It didn’t go well. “In the South, Roosevelt failed utterly in his effort to liberalize the Democratic Party,” writes historian David M. Kennedy. “He succeeded only in further alienating the Democratic southern leadership.”

What explains Mr. Trump’s hold over the GOP? Both the president and those on the losing end of his “revenge tour” say the answer is personal loyalty. But the FDR comparison points to a more persuasive explanation. Mr. Trump’s power comes not from a cult of personality, but from his intuitive grasp of party dynamics in polarized America. The parties reward team spirit and partisan combat. Mr. Trump understands this reality. The rest of the political class is uncomfortable with it.

FDR was as towering, charismatic and compelling a figure to Democrats in the 1930s and ’40s as Trump is to Republicans in the 2010s and ’20s. Yet the 32nd president backed primary challengers who ran against the Democratic grain, especially in the South. The 45th and 47th president continues to ride a GOP predisposition against incumbency.

FDR’s Democrats, moreover, encompassed North and South, and city and farm. The party contained intellectuals and populists, liberals and conservatives, congressional institutionalists and bureaucratic technocrats. Mr. Trump’s Republicans see the president as their champion in a cold civil war against progressives and socialists. His endorsements build on a conservative populist desire to “fight” the political left—even if it means defeat in a general election.

This sort of climate doesn’t encourage geographically broad, ideologically diverse parties. It promotes consolidation. And it shifts partisan discourse to extremes.

“Loyalty” to Mr. Trump has become a proxy for Republican tenacity, for a candidate’s willingness to defy criticism, personal attacks and lawfare in pursuit of conservative populist goals. “John Cornyn is a good man, and I worked well with him,” Mr. Trump explained in a Truth Social post, “but he was not supportive of me when times were tough.” By contrast, Mr. Paxton stood by Mr. Trump during his criminal trials and signed on early to his 2024 campaign.

Since Mr. Trump the man and the MAGA movement he leads are inextricably tied together, it’s easy to mistake enlisting in a joint cause for slavishness—especially if you suddenly find yourself excluded from the group. “Let me just set the record straight: Our country is not about one individual,” Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy said in conceding to Trump-endorsed Rep. Julia Letlow last week. “It is about the welfare of all Americans, and it is about our Constitution.” In his concession on Tuesday to Trump-backed Ed Gallrein, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie said: “There is a yearning in this country for somebody who will vote for principles over party.”

But yearnings aren’t votes. Mr. Trump understands that, in today’s America, political philosophy and partisan identity are intertwined. Affiliating with Republicans or Democrats is like joining a tribe. Solidarity becomes more important than individuality. Acting independently might give the opposition an edge. Such behavior is punished because the stakes are high. Partisan control is precarious and easy to lose.

But there’s a problem for both parties. There’s a disconnect between how the grassroots evaluate candidates and the way general-election voters do. Take Mr. Paxton. The consensus holds that Mr. Paxton’s 2023 impeachment for misconduct will make him a far weaker general-election candidate than Mr. Cornyn.

For the MAGA base, however, Mr. Paxton’s controversies and trials are scars he received during battles for the country. Just as Mr. Trump’s indictments and courtroom appearances rallied Republicans behind him in 2023 and 2024, Mr. Paxton’s legal troubles are evidence to the base that he poses a threat to entrenched interests. In this light, Mr. Cornyn’s four terms of scandal-free Senate leadership aren’t an asset. They’re proof of membership in the very system MAGA wants to overturn.

The electorate this fall has other priorities, however. The price of gasoline, the cost of groceries, the war with Iran, Mr. Trump’s job approval rating and a candidate’s performance on the stump will play a greater role in midterm results than presidential endorsements. The public is weary of transformation; it wants relief. Yes, Mr. Trump has reshaped his party. But the upcoming election may shrink it.

Mr. Continetti is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.