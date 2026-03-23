James Fishback speaks in Tampa, Fla., on Oct 6, 2025. Photo: Douglas R. Clifford/Zuma Press

As strange as it might sound to anyone paying attention to the Florida gubernatorial race, James Fishback—the 31-year-old candidate running on an America First platform and a series of bombastically offensive remarks—used to be a moderate conservative. Or he at least convincingly performed as one.

Mr. Fishback appeared on my radar well before he entered the governor’s race. He showed up on my Twitter (now X) timeline as the founder of Incubate Debate, which offered high schools an alternative to standard debating organizations that encouraged students to mount absurd critical theory-based arguments. He wrote a few articles about high-school debate that I enjoyed, so when he asked to grab coffee in March 2024, I said sure. Why not?

We met at a coffee shop overlooking the Georgetown canal and talked for an hour or two. Nothing about the conversation struck me as unusual or objectionable—certainly nothing approaching his recent spate of outrageous comments. Mr. Fishback seemed like a center-right conservative indistinguishable from the glut of center-right conservatives I’d met before at think-tank dinners and cocktail parties. Afterward, I didn’t think much about our meeting. I’d found a potential future source, a professional acquaintance who seemed to share my earnest interest in dialogue and debate across political lines. We traded a few anodyne direct messages over the next few weeks. At his request, I even gave him the email of the then-president of a college club I had been in for a few semesters, which taught debate to middle schoolers.

A year or so passed, during which Mr. Fishback clearly underwent an ideological shift. Posts about high-school debate were replaced by effusive praise for President Trump. He generated a flurry of attention over a proposal to send a “DOGE dividend” to Americans. He announced his run for governor in November 2025, promising to keep Florida “free from DEI, radical transgenderism, Soros-backed prosecutors, child predators, voter fraud, and the millions of illegals that invaded our country.”

As his campaign has continued, Mr. Fishback has managed to get considerable media attention by saying what seem to be the most outlandish and offensive things he can possibly think of. Mr. Fishback has praised fans of racist streamer Nick Fuentes as “patriotic” and called the food served in Florida school cafeterias “goyslop”—an antisemitic internet meme that suggests Jews push unhealthy processed food on non-Jews to control them. He expressed outrage that Byron Daniels, the front-runner in the race, met with Jews. He joked that Vivek Ramaswamy wouldn’t know what a fork was (he was presumably playing on the stereotype that Indians eat with their hands). As far as policy proposals go, Mr. Fishback wants to bring back public hangings, institute a 50% sin tax on OnlyFans models, and eliminate the H1-B visa program. While recent polls have shown him with 5% of the vote or less, he has attracted a devoted, mostly young and male fan base.

How does a seemingly moderate conservative become the favorite candidate of teenage groypers—that is, online antisemites? Did he always have these views, or did something change his mind? I called Mr. Fishback last week to find out.

“I was always politically beyond what I had portrayed myself publicly,” he told me. “And that was part of my career and part of being able to solicit donations from large foundations for Incubate Debate, being able to get published and all of that. And so my true political beliefs, in many respects, were hidden and deliberately so to protect my career.”

Mr. Fishback credits President Trump’s 2024 election victory with inspiring him to be more honest about his real views. “It’s also true that when you run for office, you have to put your true beliefs to the test,” he added.

However, he did note that he changed his mind on Israel. He described himself as once a “card-carrying member of the GOP” who now believes that “our money should never be lent, sent to a foreign government.”

When asked about his use of the term “goyslop,” Mr. Fishback chuckled. “I think goyslop is a funny term. I don’t mean anything antisemitic about it . . . I’ve yet to hear a concrete explanation as to why it is antisemitic.” When I offered such an explanation—that the term participates in the conspiracy theory that Jews have a nefarious, controlling influence on non-Jews—Mr. Fishback was unconvinced. “I think it is a trolling, funny term that speaks to fast food, that speaks to the kind of disgusting food that is served in our public school cafeterias.”

I also asked him whether he thought Nick Fuentes was antisemitic. Mr. Fishback responded with a characteristic politician’s dodge. “Do I think that Nick Fuentes is irreparably, incorrigibly, antisemitic? I don’t think that anyone is irreparably or incorrigibly antisemitic.” When I pressed him again, he admitted that “certainly [Fuentes] has said things that come off as antisemitic, absolutely.” Though later, he praised the young Nick Fuentes fans he’s encountered as “well-informed” as well as “smart, insightful, respectful” and—doubling down on his previous characterization of Mr. Fuentes’ fans—called them “patriots.”

The conversation illuminated something I’ve been wondering about ever since Mr. Fishback began his campaign. Was the seemingly even-keeled conservative I talked to in 2024 the real James Fishback, or was he the far-right politician who dabbled in antisemitic conspiracy theories and made racist jabs at erstwhile allies? I got my answer, and with it a reminder that extremists can all too easily hide among moderates in sheep’s clothing.

When I asked Mr. Fishback if he would accept an offer to appear on Mr. Fuentes’ podcast, he paused. “Probably not,” he said. “I want to reach voters in a way that I haven’t already.”

Ms. Camp is senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.