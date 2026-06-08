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Today in Free Expression, columnist Kyle Smith praises the prescience of George Orwell; Dominic Green sees further deterioration in U.S.-U.K. relations; and Bernard Jacobson knows an AI bot can’t love you back.

But first, sports as a metaphor for life . . .

Get Dressed for All of Them

—Matthew Hennessey

In the grand scheme of things, sports don’t matter much. Whether a bunch of wealthy professional athletes wins or loses a staged physical contest before a paying audience is a historically inconsequential question.

That’s why I go to bed early during the NBA Finals, even when my local team is halfway to the championship and everyone in my neighborhood is sporting Knicks regalia. I’ll find out who won in the morning. And it’s better for me to get a good night’s sleep if I can.

You could easily make a version of this argument about all of life’s diversion: books, movies, music, wine, dinner, bird-watching. Maybe anything short of earning a living and caring for your family is a waste of time. Maybe war and peace are all anyone will remember of our time here.

From there it’s a short road to nihilism. Nothing matters. In the long run we’re all dead.

You don’t need me to tell you that this isn’t a healthy point of view. The next time someone tells you he doesn’t care about sports because sports don’t matter in the grand scheme of things, you tell him that they do matter, because everything matters. Getting a good night’s sleep matters, too. But life is short and we’ll be dead for a long time. It’s later than you think.

We follow sports because rooting for a team is fun, and having fun is a necessary part of life. But being a fan is also a great teacher. For most of us, most of the time, the lesson is the same: It isn’t the end of the world if you lose. The sun comes up tomorrow. Get ’em next time.

My father was a Brooklyn Dodgers fan. What he learned from that experience was that life isn’t fair. A football team might move overnight to a different city. Your favorite hockey player might get traded midseason to the Los Angeles Kings. The world keeps turning. You can’t let these little disappointments slow you down.

One of my father’s favorite lines was, “You win some, you lose some, some get rained out, but you’ve gotta get dressed for all of them.” I’m pretty sure he came up with that last part himself—the part about getting dressed.

Life is about many things. Showing up is one of them. My dad was a great teacher, too.

When I was a kid I thought there could be nothing greater than being a professional baseball player. The older I get the more it looks like drudgery to me. Every day? You play baseball every single day? I don’t think I could. I love the game, but there are some days I’m happy not to think about it.

As an older sports fan I also have to deal with the age issue in professional sports. These guys are all kids. Why am I investing in the success of some 23-year-old who happens to wear the same pinstripe jersey that my boyhood hero Don Mattingly once wore? For that matter, by what strange alchemy do veteran players start looking like elderly distinguished gentlemen when they’re only 33?

We elevate these athletes, perhaps unduly. In many cases, they’re one-dimensional dorks with whom you wouldn’t particularly enjoy having a conversation. Yet here I am yelling at one of them through the TV.

Collect yourself, Hennessey. He’s not a useless, no-good bum. He’s someone’s adult son.

We have no choice but to live while we’re here. So enjoy the game, but don’t stress if you can’t keep your eyes open. Trust me: You’ll find out who won.

Smuggler’s Blues: Actor Johnny Depp and his then-wife Amber Heard tried to skirt Australia’s stringent animal-import rules in 2015. The country’s biosecurity authorities forced the couple into a humiliating video apology. They may have gotten off easy. Oz cops recently siezed more than 100,000 illegal Madagascar hissing cockroaches from a commercial insect breeder in New South Wales. Lizard lovers apparently prefer this outlawed cousin of the standard Australian cockroach as it provides a heartier meal at a lower cost. The cost for the bandit breeder will be steep, however. The contraband cockroaches—estimated street value $142,000—will be euthanized. — M.H.

For Every One You See . . . : Turns out India also has a big cockroach issue. After Surya Kant, the country’s chief justice, referred to the nation’s unemployed youth as cockroaches, the unemployed youth did what they always do—they started wearing the insult as a badge of honor. “To the system, we are just pests, insignificant, easily ignored and completely disposable,” said Abhijeet Dipke, 30, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party. “But cockroaches also survive. You can try to suppress us, but you cannot eliminate us.” Think of it as the Indian version of Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” remark in 2016. Only this basket is filled with crawly things. — M.H.

Proud to be a cockroach. Photo: Vijay Pandey/EPA/Shutterstock

Yummy Mummy: Some people got really into making sourdough during Covid lockdowns. But did any think to use yeast from a mummy’s stomach? Now they can—maybe. For some reason, scientists decided to harvest yeast from Oetzi, the well-preserved corpse found frozen in the Alps in 1991, more than 5,000 years after an arrow to the back killed him. They apparently learned a lot about how microorganisms function in very cold environments. Neat. There can be little doubt that amateur bakers and homebrewers would pay top dollar to get a sample of that long-dormant fungus. There’s nothing like an Oetzi’s Full-Bodied Alpine Ale on a hot day. — Jack Butler

Kyle Smith

What if George Orwell the essayist was a more accurate prophet than George Orwell the novelist?

Being completely honest about what was going on around him in the 1940s enabled him to make one astute remark after another about the 2020s.

Dominic Green

Photo: andrew caballero-reynolds/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

The reaction to viral footage of 18-year-old Henry Nowak’s death after being stabbed by a British Sikh and abused by police officers is deepening the split between the Trump administration and Britain’s Labour government.

Bernard Jacobson

Photo: olivier douliery/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Substituting AI companionship for another person’s is becoming acceptable. In extreme cases, these fake romances can turn deadly. This trend is likely to get worse absent forceful arguments against AI companions—something the Catholic Church is uniquely situated to offer. Why isn’t it?

To regain the initiative and restore U.S. credibility, Trump must escalate.

By Matthew Continetti

Her bestseller ‘Yesteryear’ is a woman-hating revenge fantasy.

By Louise Perry

The young generation’s unsettling contribution to horror doubles as a critique of modernity.

By Jack Butler

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