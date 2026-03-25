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WSJ Free Expression

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Jimmy Nicholls's avatar
Jimmy Nicholls
3h

Isn't the increased suicide risk from being laid off likely to be about loss of esteem compared to others? Perhaps mass worklessness would be bad, but it would lack that element.

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Brendan B's avatar
Brendan B
4h

The only ones who seem to be cheering on the advent of AI are people like Marc Andreesen who stand to profit greatly by owning the machines that have taken the work from the humans.

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