Graham Platner in Blue Hill, Maine, on June 9. Photo: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg News

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The best way for politicians to appeal to voters now, especially those considered “normal” or “working-class,” is apparently to assume the worst of them.

Consider Dan Moraff, one of the political operatives who recruited Graham Platner to run in Maine’s Democratic Senate primary. Mr. Moraff paid a firm to probe Mr. Platner’s past for anything potentially problematic. The search yielded some of the outré posts Mr. Platner had made on Reddit. He wondered why black people supposedly don’t tip, identified as a communist and suggested that “there are times in this world when, for the good of tolerance and humanity, you need to kill a m——.”

Mr. Moraff claims that he views Mr. Platner’s uncouth ruminations not as an obstacle but an asset. Voters, he believes, “want people who are real human beings, and they want people who do not look and sound like the vat-grown people who’ve been leading this country off the cliff for the past century, and that’s Graham.” In a statement provided to the Journal after revelations of Mr. Platner’s shady romantic past, Mr. Moraff said that he’d let “the people of Maine decide” whether he’d vetted his candidate sufficiently.

The belief that voters aren’t merely tolerant of authenticity, even—especially—in the form of indecency, but actively seek it out, isn’t only held by Democrats. In an interview last week, New York Times columnist Ross Douthat challenged Vice President JD Vance on the Trump administration’s “tone of aggressive uncharity to people who aren’t on board with the administration’s policies.” Mr. Vance disputed this contention. “Tonal arguments are ways of, frankly, policing working-class ways of communication and covering them in elite preferences,” he said.

In this understanding, only prissy establishmentarians object to coarse rhetoric, which is the true expression of both working-class policies and the working-class argot.

The arguments Messrs. Moraff and Vance make both contain kernels of truth, as the most insidious sentiments in politics usually do. Yes, there are people whose early and consistent obsession with the idea of wielding power drives them to a kind of ruthless box-checking and ladder-climbing that can seem robotic. Pete Buttigieg is a perfect example of this. You don’t go from McKinsey to mayor of South Bend, Ind., to campaigning for president to transportation secretary without some sense that you were born to rule.

Likewise, it’s true that the left has occasionally appealed to compassion to argue for policies that lack it in some essential regard. Mr. Vance not inaccurately cited the Biden administration’s immigration policy, which encouraged illegal immigration, as an example.

Yet it’s an insult to working-class voters to talk about them like this. Mr. Moraff believes that Mr. Platner is a mirror held up to voters in Maine. How poorly he must think of them. And Mr. Vance suggests that you have to be at least a little vulgar to get through to the common man. It isn’t a complimentary assumption.

It’s hard to think of a more egregious put-down of voters than that their leaders can better represent them by acting worse. Voters themselves can decide how they feel about this condescension.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.