By Tony Woodlief

High school wrestlers Hayden Hoffmeyer and Carson Klostermann grapple in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Jan. 15, 2022. Photo: Savannah Blake/Associated Press

I’ve been postponing fate. My youngest children—8-year-old twin boys—are sweet Montessori nerds who like to draw superheroes and build forts and traipse through the woods. They inhabit a magical childhood land, these boys. I know it has to end eventually.

You see, unlike their four older brothers, their uncles and their father, my twins have yet to crouch in the ring facing a stranger their own size, with 360 scarce but agonizingly long seconds standing between them and either triumph or defeat. You have to start wrestling young if you want to win. They’re already years behind.

There’s a tradition, but I’ve hesitated to throw my little boys into the arena. I’ve spent hundreds of hours in gyms watching my older boys give and take beatings. I’ve shuddered at hard takedowns, bitten my knuckles watching necks and arms get twisted, and carried injured boys off the mat. I’ve also filmed their pins and comeback wins and beaming faces as they stood on podiums wearing hard-earned medals.

I wouldn’t trade a minute of it, but my God, can I bear to endure it again?

Whenever I think of wrestling I think of the film “Vision Quest” (1985). It wasn’t the first high-school wrestling movie, nor arguably even the best, what with the absurdity of skinny young Matthew Modine’s protagonist, Louden Swain, needing to starve himself to reach the weight class of an antagonist who clearly has 40 pounds on him. But wrestling has changed.

Blame the Brazilians. After the Gracie clan revolutionized mixed martial arts in the 1990s with their signature jiu-jitsu, they and their imitators opened studios across the U.S. Today’s wrestlers often have jiu-jitsu training. Their arm bars and throws can, when inexpertly applied, lead to injuries. One of my older boys had his wrestling career ended at the hands of a reckless jiu-jitsu kid. The kid’s coach was livid that his wrestler had to forfeit the match after injuring my son. The wrestler’s parents sneered that my son was probably faking.

Such behavior isn’t uncommon in youth wrestling. Too many adults display poor sportsmanship and so, unsurprisingly, do their kids. In some ways wrestling presages where the larger American manosphere is headed—lots of tough-guy posturing alongside a simultaneous diminishment of restraint, kindness and care. Is that what I want for my little boys?

I know I’m being a big man-baby. Anything with risk seems more dangerous when it’s your children doing it. And wrestling was more dangerous in my day. We used throws that would get you tossed out of today’s matches. And all this fuss about concussions? Put your head in a bucket of ice water and get back on the mat. No wonder Gen X never produced a president; we’re lucky we can spell.

This world needs sweethearted boys, but it also needs strong men. Good men. Try all the talk therapy, restorative justice and gluten-free diets you like; at the end of the day the most reliable remedy to bad men is tough, good men.

Last week my twins had their first practice in our new wrestling club. We dads and coaches are committed first and foremost to faith and character, and who knows, maybe that means our boys will lose every match. But for now they’re having fun, and my heart swelled watching my little guys run drills with the other boys.

This summer my boys will also continue our family tradition of waking before dawn to go wrestle in tournaments. If you’re around you should come watch, and feel free to sit beside me. I’ll be the dad trying not to wring his hands. But maybe that’s all of us.

Mr. Woodlief is a North Carolina writer working on a novel about wrestling.