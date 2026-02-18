By Louise Perry

Margot Robbie and Emerald Fennell in London on Feb. 6. Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images

Not so long ago, film directors were almost always men. Film critic Laura Mulvey was correct in identifying a “male gaze” in cinema. Cameras often lingered over the female body while showing far less interest in the female experience.

Female directors are still quite rare, and that might continue to be the case. After all, directors need to be assertive, risk-tolerant and confident to the point of grandiosity—all traits more often found in men.

Nonetheless, a small but significant set of female directors has emerged who seem to delight in making films for a female audience. Sofia Coppola is one. Greta Gerwig is another. Emerald Fennell is my favorite, the director of films including “Promising Young Woman” (2020), “Saltburn” (2023) and now a new adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel “Wuthering Heights.” The film was also produced by Margot Robbie, who stars as the romantic lead, Cathy.

This category of cinema made by and for women features a few distinctive elements. The films are aesthetically maximalist, offering a panoply of color and a stylized spectacle. They engage with profound and sometimes shocking themes but are never self-serious. There are extravagant costumes, pop music and many close-ups of actors’ beautiful, emotion-stricken faces. And when the characters are sexy, they are sexy in a way that a female audience demands, with passion and yearning and lots of handsome men.

“Wuthering Heights” is, so far, the most successful example of this kind of movie. Though it has received mixed reviews and some fury from die-hard Brontë fans, it already recouped its reported $80 million production budget in its opening weekend. When I watched the film at my local cinema, where the well of customers is typically dried up, I found it packed with groups of women, plus the occasional couple celebrating Valentine’s Day.

In one dramatic moment when romantic (anti)hero Heathcliff appeared on screen, there were happy gasps from the crowd. A friend who went to see the film elsewhere told me the audience at her viewing applauded. By the end, mine was not the only tear-stained face in the theater. Ms. Fennell has succeeded in making a film that charms the modal millennial woman, this columnist included.

“Wuthering Heights” the film has very little to do with Brontë’s novel, a fact acknowledged in the use of quotation marks around the title. And that’s a good thing, because a faithful adaptation of the novel would repulse a modern audience.

Ms. Fennell has sloughed off the most Victorian elements of the story. Gone are the enormous cast of characters, the intrigue surrounding wills and inheritances and the story-within-a-story style of narration. Asked in an interview why Mr. Lockwood, the novel’s primary narrator, was absent from her film, Ms. Fennell joked that he “got lost on the Moors and froze to death.” There is no need to retain storytelling conventions that would appear staid to a modern audience.

Gone, too, is Heathcliff the monster. In his place is the gorgeous young Australian actor Jacob Elordi, who plays Heathcliff as a lovable rogue, rather than a Byronic villain. A 21st-century audience wouldn’t tolerate the Heathcliff of Brontë’s telling—a man who beats, imprisons and possibly rapes his miserable wife Isabella and also murders her dog.

Some contemporary fans of the novel like to read Heathcliff as a misunderstood hero, unfairly ostracized for his status as an ethnic outsider. They are hopelessly presentist. I don’t believe that Brontë ever intended “Wuthering Heights” to be read as a romance. In fact, I think that she was trying to warn readers against men like Heathcliff, in a novel thick with Christian symbolism and satanic terror.

For those seeking a real-life version of the story from our own times, Brontë might recognize something of Cathy and Heathcliff in an awful criminal case that has recently played out in the British media, concerning the aristocrat Constance Marten and her boyfriend Mark Gordon, an American who spent 22 years in prison for kidnap, burglary and violent rape. The love-stricken Ms. Marten believed Mr. Gordon to be her “soulmate” and went on to give birth to five of his children, four of whom were taken into state care, while the youngest baby died of neglect. The pair—doomed lovers, one might say—were jailed last year for this manslaughter.

That’s a gothic nightmare fit for the 21st century. No one would want to watch a film about it. Nor would anyone want to watch a film that attempted a sincere recreation of the 18th-century setting from which “Wuthering Heights” sprang.

While watching Ms. Fennell’s film, I kept thinking of “The World We Have Lost,” the title of the 1960 book on pre-industrial England by historian Peter Laslett. The world of Cathy and Heathcliff is now so culturally distant that a modern audience could hardly understand its assumptions and conventions, let alone endorse them.

Ms. Fennell understands this. She also understands that there are elements of the “Wuthering Heights” story that contain a mass-market appeal. So, to make a film for the modern woman, she had to change almost everything.

Cathy can’t be a mentally ill teenager; she must be a self-assured 30-something. When Heathcliff mistreats Isabella, it must be in the form of play-acted BDSM, not serious violence. The religious symbolism has to go, barring a few aesthetically pleasing crucifixes. The characters appear as star-crossed lovers who might have lived happily-ever-after in different circumstances, adding allusions to “Romeo and Juliet.” Instead of a story about love and evil, this is a story about only love.

Ever the provocateur, Ms. Fennell has got people talking. Against the odds, she has taken a strange and sometimes horrible relic of a lost world and created something that modern people—and especially modern women—want to watch.

Ms. Perry is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.