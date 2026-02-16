By Emma Camp

Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” answers the question: What if your favorite work of classic literature had sex? A lot of sex. More sex, in fact, that you ever imagined could be squeezed into an adaptation of a novel first published in 1847 and routinely taught to high schoolers.

Ms. Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” is fundamentally a work of fan fiction, serving as a jumping-off point for a tale of the director’s own creation, sharing only a handful of characters with the novel that inspired it. When Ms. Fennell told one interviewer that the film is “about building a world that was one reader’s, one girl’s, interpretation of reading the book—which has certain wish fulfillment in there,” she wasn’t lying. At times, it feels like Ms. Fennell is playing with a pair of Catherine and Heathcliff dolls, smushing their faces together over and over, saying, “Now…kiss!”

“Wuthering Heights” doesn’t only contort Emily Brontë’s novel by having Catherine and Heathcliff engage in an explicit physical affair, but it reimagines the story along a series of increasingly bizarre lines. Why not cut half the characters? Why not portray the marriage of Heathcliff and Isabella as an extreme BDSM relationship? Why not open the film with a public hanging in which a preteen Catherine is delighted by the dead man’s ginormous anatomy?

Surprisingly, this almost works. Fans of Brontë’s novel won’t find Ms. Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” to be a satisfying adaptation, but it makes for a basically functional, if unsettling, story. The production design—somewhere between Baz Luhrmann and Tim Burton—is weird enough to buy the suspension of disbelief necessary to go along with the film’s drastic diversions from Brontë’s novel.

Ms. Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” is at its most interesting when it meditates on the destructive power of sexuality. While Thrushcross Grange, Catherine’s marital home, is eerily clean—and the sex she has with her husband Edgar unsatisfyingly “vanilla”—Heathcliff’s Wuthering Heights estate is disgusting. Rotting food and mud cover seemingly every decrepit surface. Catherine and Heathcliff’s physical connection is therefore dirty in every sense. Skin and sweat and guts abound. In other hands, such caveman horniness would serve to repulse the viewer, but in Ms. Fennell’s hands, the debasement of her characters becomes part of the appeal.

The biggest difficulty with an R-rated, fan-fiction treatment of “Wuthering Heights” is that the story is fundamentally less tragic when Catherine and Heathcliff have a physical affair. Rather than being the story of a great unconsummated passion, Ms. Fennell’s adaptation gives the viewers everything they want, and then some. There’s even a helpful montage of the pair going at it in just about every filming location. When a despairing Catherine dies at the end of the film, one is left with a big feeling of “so what?” By fulfilling Catherine’s and Heathcliff’s desires so completely, Ms. Fennell cheapens Brontë’s story of frustrated desire.

Ms. Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” is the film equivalent of a contemporary “smut” novel. These sexually explicit romance novels, often self-published, are increasingly popular. On TikTok, a coterie of “BookTok” creators breathlessly share their favorites in viral videos, and major publishers tout “must-read spicy romance novels” with chili pepper emojis indicating the level of sexual explicitness. While erotica is hardly a new genre, it’s only in the past few years that any shame around reading it has dissolved completely. This weekend, when I went into a cutesy gift shop in Washington, D.C., a pile of “I heart smut” stickers were displayed on a table in the middle of the store.

Just as online pornography has molded a generation of young men’s sexual preferences, Ms. Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” is the logical conclusion of a female heterosexuality based not in real-life men, but fictional ones. When increasing shares of young people are completely sexless, it’s hardly surprising that young women are drawn to these books. What, after all, is the point of a sexually explicit, BDSM-inflected “Wuthering Heights” but to turn a classic novel into yet another work of spicy fan fiction? Ms. Fennell’s film is successful enough when judged as an adaptation of an erotic bodice-ripper, but it has none of the charm—and power—of Brontë’s original.

