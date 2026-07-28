Donald Fagen and Walter Becker of Steely Dan in New York on Aug. 5, 1993. Photo: Richard Drew/Associated Press

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Summer breeze makes me feel fine . . . Anytime I hear that 1972 song by Seals and Crofts, I’m transported. Not to the 1970s—I didn’t live through that decade. But to the summers of my childhood when I soaked up this kind of music. In the backseat of the family car, my mom at the wheel and my brothers beside me in the backseat, windows down as our favorite station announced itself in a campy promo voice: Yeeeaaacht Roooock Radio.

It isn’t fashionable to listen to music on the radio these days. Why tune into preset programming interspersed by commercials and commentary when you can plug your phone into a car’s aux line or put on your AirPods? Spotify and Apple Music allow you to customize playlists to your exact taste, and their predictive algorithms surface the kinds of songs they think you’ll like.

Yet as we retreat into our own musical siloes, we’re at risk of losing a shared cultural soundtrack. In the era of radio, everyone in the car—and thousands of others tuned into the same station—heard the same rhythms and lyrics at the same moment. Now, songs become hits when TikTok soundtracks go viral. Online trends have made some old-school music cool again, but the internet is so stratified that fewer contemporary songs serve as universal reference points. It’s not only older generations who are unaware of what the kids these days are playing; even among my Gen Z peers, only a handful of today’s chart-toppers are widely familiar. If I want a good sing-a-long, I put on an anthem from no later than 2016, a year hailed as the last before the internet totally took over.

Better yet, I go to the oldies. Turn on SiriusXM channel 15, and there they still are: Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross, Steely Dan, crooning to smooth grooves like the ’70s and ’80s never ended. Rather than compete with the ever-changing trends of the TikTok era, Yacht Rock plays a smaller catalog of fan favorites. It’s too niche for most terrestrial FM broadcast systems, which rely on safer programming choices with broader audience appeal. But the station is enjoying a cultural revival, fueled by baby boomer nostalgia and younger listeners who are connecting to our parents’ genre—and each other.

This summer, one of us now-grown kids will be in the front seat on our family drives. Rather than fiddle with our phones, we’ll turn on our favorite radio station. When a song comes on that we don’t recognize, we won’t be able to press “skip.” Maybe it’ll become a new addition to our family’s repertoire. And when we hear one we love . . . July is dressed up and playing her tune . . . we’ll sing every line.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.