Mr Black Fox
Dec 21

The fertility crisis could be solved by families and communities:

- preparing young men to be fathers

- preparing young women to be mothers

- providing young married couples with material support so they can marry in their early 20s

- discouraging use of artificial contraception

Waiting on the West to wake up to all the work that needs to be done.

