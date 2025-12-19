The Goulding family, with six kids, in Orem, Utah. Photo: Evan Cobb/Associated Press

Babies like me. Perhaps it’s something about my slightly cauliflowered ears, which invariably end up clutched in their slobbery fists. Or maybe they just sense my Big Dad Energy, given that I’ve fathered seven children. My wife claims babies like me because I’m on their level emotionally—and, quite possibly, mentally. But don’t listen to her. She’s just jealous.

If you tell me you’re having a baby, you’re bound to get a jubilant response. Jubilance is very off-brand for me. But babies change everything. As they should.

Recently, over a span of only 48 hours, I heard the news that makes me happiest from two different parents. Each sought me out to tell me cautiously. Sheepishly, even. Both were surprised by my jubilation. This is because each is adding a child to an already large family. And one of them has reached an age where people expect you to stop making babies.

More than a few people, in some cases even family outside their immediate households, have reacted to their news with something less than enthusiasm. One of them got teary when I instead offered hearty congratulations.

Most Americans once believed big families are a good thing. From the earliest polling in 1936 through to the 1960s, a substantial majority said three or more children was ideal. Unsurprisingly, in 1945, 75% said so.

But enthusiasm for large families dropped between the ’60s and ’80s. It bottomed out in 1986, when only 28% of Americans said an ideal family has three or more children. We’ve recovered some ground since then. But a larger portion of Americans still believe an ideal family has no more than two children.

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that the U.S. fertility rate declined throughout that period of negativity. It’s now lower than ever, at 1.6 children per woman. This puts us in the company of a host of European countries with declining native-born populations. Frenchmen are procreating at a higher rate, for crying out loud.

A friend with nine children told me there’s a regional component to the decline as well. When he and his wife lived in the Washington, D.C., area, they got odd looks—and the occasional comment—even with only three children. As their brood grew, looks of horror began to intermingle with the usual curious gazes. Now that they live in North Carolina, they get that far less.

But it does still happen. When they went recently to get their annual Christmas photo at the mall, Santa told my friend in a grave tone: “Oh, I feel sorry for you.”

One of Santa’s helpers, however, was an elderly lady who doted on my friend’s newest child, a four-month-old. She speculated with a wistful smile that his house must be busy and fun. Then she quietly revealed to him that she had grown up in a family of 16 children. Take that, grumpy Santa.

Gallup polling indicates that support for large families is highest among people in strong faith communities and, in a promising twist, among young people.

My friend with nine kids is a member of the Latter-Day Saints. But he says it isn’t faith that drives LDS, devout Catholics, Orthodox Jews and the Amish to have lots of kids. It’s simple math. More people in their communities are willing and able to help.

We have to climb out of the European basement together. You, me, Santa’s helper—we all have a part in restoring a respectable, red-blooded American level of fertility.

Mr. Woodlief is a writer who lives in North Carolina.