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Today in Free Expression, columnist Louise Perry argues that we can’t turn back the clock on tech; Rob Henderson finds that work makes us feel good; and Jack Butler takes on the dopes who doped at the Enhanced Games.

But first, if you close your eyes forever . . .

Flying High Again

—Matthew Hennessey

The artificial intelligence train has only just departed the station but it’s already going off the rails. Coming soon—the Ozzy Osbourne chatbuddy.

Rolling Stone reports:

Nearly a year has passed since Ozzy Osbourne died, but his family says his presence will return—digitally. The Osbournes have partnered with Hyperreal and Proto Hologram to create an AI-powered Prince of Darkness. Digital Ozzy will now be able to speak again with his fans and be available in Proto Luma units in the U.K. and U.S. later this summer.

Sharon and Jack Osbourne announced the endeavor on Wednesday at Licensing Expo 2026 in Las Vegas. The creation bears “the digital DNA of Ozzy Osbourne, voice, image [and] movement,” Jack said at the event, according to License Global.

“You can ask [the digital] Ozzy anything, and he will answer you in his own voice—and the answers will be what Ozzy would have said,” Sharon said. “We’re going to take it all around the world. People can talk to him and he will talk back.”

I hope Digital Ozzy will be as charmingly unintelligible as the real-life version. It’ll be a disappointment if he’s sober-seeming and speaks the King’s English. Headbangers take heart. Jack Osbourne insists he won’t be “f— lame.”

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The Osbourne family is motivated by a desire to keep Ozzy’s memory alive. “Elvis died 50 years ago, and everybody knows Elvis,” said Ms. Osbourne. “I just want that for Ozzy.” But this also looks like a licensing play, the rock’n’roll version of the NCAA’s name, image and likeness regime. It’s a way to preserve Iron Man’s posthumous earning potential.

As a business matter, it isn’t the worst call. Entertainers once relied on income from royalties and residuals—payment streams that continued flowing long after death, supporting an artist’s heirs and estate. The digital economy has complicated things. Records don’t sell the way they once did. Streaming isn’t lucrative for musicians.

Performance is where the money is, but death makes touring impossible (for now). When a big star goes over the mountain, what can the family do to keep the gravy train on the tracks? AI to the rescue. Perhaps.

Actors and their families are navigating these same strange waters. “Top Gun” star Val Kilmer died in April 2025, but he’s set to appear via AI in a new film, “As Deep as the Grave.” It’s unclear whether Digital Val earned a salary for his work. Maybe filmmakers gave him a piece of the back-end. It’s impossible to imagine his family allowed the use of his talents for free.

There are unanswered questions here. Can the Screen Actor’s Guild negotiate on Digital Val’s behalf? Do the Academy Awards need a new category for Best Supporting Ghost?

Tellingly, “As Deep as the Grave” doesn’t appear among Kilmer’s credits on the Internet Movie Database. On the film’s page he’s listed as a “Digital Performer” playing the role of “Self–Father Fintan (as Val Kilmer).” This suggests Hollywood still doesn’t know quite what to do with the idea of dead actors playing real parts in current films.

Still, things are moving quickly on the avatar end of show business. Anyone who’s seen that AI-generated fight scene between Digital Tom Cruise and Digital Brad Pitt understands that it’s only a matter of time before Digital Jimmy Cagney joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hollywood’s Golden Age is entering the public domain. Copyright law has catching up to do.

If you’re a boldface name in Hollywood, New York or Nashville, call your lawyer. There’s money to be made even after you’re gone. And just because you’ll be dead doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t get the part.

Small Arms Fire: When dinosaurs still roamed the Earth before that helpful asteroid hit, it was best to steer clear of the Tyrannosaurus Rex. Popular media like “Jurassic Park” ensures that T. Rex retains his fearsome reputation even today, some 66 million years after his heyday. The one joke permitted at the creature’s expense has to do with his arms, which were small. But scientists writing in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B, Biological Sciences have deduced that even these little limbs had a connection to the dino’s deadliness. T. Rex and other predators found their jaws were effective at slaying prey, leading to bigger and stronger heads and smaller arms over time. A reminder if you needed one that it’s good (for us) these guys are gone. — Jack Butler

Bad Blue Blood: New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart called an audible. The mullet-headed Utah native agreed to introduce Donald Trump at a rally in suburban Rockland County last week, reportedly catching team brass off guard. Video of the second-year signal caller embracing Mr. Trump prompted linebacker Abdul Carter to blitz his teammate via social media. After an entirely predictable media pile-on, Mr. Carter deleted his tweets and announced that the G-Men had reconciled. That’s for the best. A team coming off a 4-13 season can’t afford to focus on much of anything but football. — M.H.

Good luck this year Jaxson. Say hello to your mom for me, will you? Photo: Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Under New Management: A popular thread on X highlights some strange evolutions. The historic Carnegie Library in Washington is now an Apple store. A boarding house where John Wilkes Booth planned the assassination of President Lincoln is now a karaoke restaurant called Wok and Roll. Manhattan’s erstwhile Tammany Hall headquarters houses a Petco. Some complain that consumerism conquers all. America has no respect for the past. But examples abound in Europe too. Who knows what the future holds? A commemorative plaque might someday read: “This historic building was once an Amazon fulfillment center.” — Mary Julia Koch

Louise Perry

Voters in every country may worry about the effects of AI, but they also demand economic growth. Poverty is the human norm—we have escaped it only recently, and only through the use of technology.

We can’t go back now. The only way out is through.

Rob Henderson

Photo: Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

A person without work loses more than income. He can lose the shape of his day. He can lose a reason to wake up at a certain hour. Remove work, and the result is a kind of existential drift.

Jack Butler

Photo: Etienne Laurent/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

The Enhanced Games have had good marketing. So good, in fact, that the backers may have successfully sublimated the underlying motive.

In memoir there’s often a trade-off between making it accurate and keeping it interesting.

By Meghan Cox Gurdon

We’ve trapped an entire generation at home with nothing useful to do.

By Ben Sasse

It shouldn’t have taken this long to create a medical home for those harmed by this ideology.

By Chloe Cole

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