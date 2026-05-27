WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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FIDEL VELEZ's avatar
FIDEL VELEZ
2h

I want the Roy Rogers mixed with John Wayne chatbot but most have their values

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Steven of the Club's avatar
Steven of the Club
3hEdited

If Ozzy's not going to capitalize off of his brand then some corporations and ultra-wealthy surviving family members might as well, amirite? As the Ferengi say: Profit is always good. And those big-lobed-bastards didn't even have AI-necromancy.

2026 is gross.

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