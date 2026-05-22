WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Greenberg's avatar
Michael Greenberg
2h

Nice try but nope.

Reply
Share
Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
1h

He’ll be like Hilary Clinton. They never go away so you can never miss them. But regardless, missing Colbert is not a thing for me as I never wasted my time

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture