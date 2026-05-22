Stephen Colbert on the set of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in New York on May 6. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS/Associated Press

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The final episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” aired May 21, bringing an end to a television institution that spanned more than three decades. The end of “The Late Show” comes not as a voluntary retirement, but an ouster. The entire show is being canceled, with the network calling it “purely a financial decision.” There are, of course, rumblings that the decision was an attempt to court the Trump administration’s favor while CBS sought approval for an $8 billion merger.

In the lead-up to his final episode, Mr. Colbert seemed content with his exit, even hinting it’s for the best that he steps aside with “enough time, enough energy, to do other things that I want to do.”

Conservatives have widely celebrated the end of “The Late Show,” hailing the program’s cancellation as just comeuppance for a decade of left-wing bloviating from Mr. Colbert. On X, a quick name search turns up a bevy of Mr. Colbert’s least flattering clips. The time his audience broke into laughter when he called CNN “objective” and a pandemic-era bit involving dancing cartoon vaccine syringes get particular interest. In the Washington Examiner, David Harsanyi argued that Mr. Colbert turned “The Late Show” into a series of “partisan pep rallies that turn off half the nation.”

Mr. Colbert was once legitimately cool. Much of his early work was apolitical and downright silly in the best way. His performance as a supercilious history teacher in the oddball comedy “Strangers With Candy” still holds up—a highlight of which was a totally absurd dance routine set to an a cappella rendition of the hymn “King of Glory.” His early appearances on “The Daily Show” and “The Colbert Report” have a genuine bite that’s hard to detect in his Trump-era output. At times, Mr. Colbert was even edgy: He was targeted by an early cancellation attempt over a tweet deemed offensive.

Mr. Colbert’s slide into predictability and ideological safety is probably best viewed as the natural effect of growing older, plus the difficulty of making jokes about those in power while comfortably atop one of popular culture’s highest perches. Do one thing for too long, and your jokes are bound to get stale and your cultural observations less tethered to reality. It isn’t surprising, then, that Mr. Colbert’s average viewer is 68 years old—though a geriatric audience isn’t uncommon for network TV.

Despite all this, I won’t be shouting “good riddance!” after Mr. Colbert. He isn’t perfect. He helped usher in our current media environment in which seemingly every comedian wants to be a political commentator and every political commentator wants to be a comedian. But Mr. Colbert is a more thoughtful, considered figure than many of his critics give him credit for.

What set Mr. Colbert apart from other late-night hosts was how well he handled serious moments with genuine pathos and earnestness. A lifelong Catholic, Mr. Colbert often discussed his faith on-air, even quoting Scripture where necessary to make a point. “If there’s some relationship between my faith and my comedy, it’s that no matter what happens, you are never defeated,” he told musician Dua Lipa in 2022. “You must understand and see this in the light of eternity, and find some way to love and laugh with each other.” Even when not mentioning religion specifically, Mr. Colbert’s responses to tragedy often had a distinctly Christian bent. When Charlie Kirk was murdered, for example, he opened his show with a reminder that “as Americans, we are all brothers and sisters.”

His faith sets him apart from many media figures with similar political views. “People perceive me as this sort of lefty figure,” Mr. Colbert told GQ in a recent interview. “I think I’m more conservative than people think.”

Mr. Colbert is also distinct in how he criticizes the Trump administration in patriotic terms. He sees himself as responding to actions that are, as he told GQ, “detrimental to the American people and to the reputation of a country that is irreplaceable. . . . There’ll never be another America.” Whether or not you laugh along with Mr. Colbert’s jokes, his vision of progressive patriotism is sorely needed at a time when a declining share of liberals say they’re proud to be American.

Whatever complaints there are to be lobbed at Mr. Colbert, liberals are right to admire him, and conservatives should want more ideological opponents like him. Without “The Late Show,” there may be one less mediocre Trump impression on the airwaves, but the cultural gap left by Mr. Colbert is unlikely to be filled by someone any better—or wiser.

Ms. Camp is senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.