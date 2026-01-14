Photo: Getty Images

By WSJ Opinion

Good morning. Welcome to Free Expression, a daily newsletter on life, culture and politics from WSJ Opinion.

If someone forwarded you this email, please take a moment to subscribe.

Today in Free Expression, columnist Louise Perry praises Alex Honnold, the free-solo climber whose exploits she is too nervous to watch; John Ondrasik, aka Five for Fighting, wonders where the “Free Palestine” people have gone now that Iranians are calling for their human rights; Samuel D. James wishes for a serviceable villain; and Caroline Giuffra argues that young people are beginning to rebel against modern trends.

But first, don’t let the door hit you on the way out . . .

I didn’t quit when I had the chance.

As a younger man I worked as a bartender at an Irish joint on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The money was good. One night the owner ordered me to share my tips with someone who hadn’t earned them—a new guy I was training.

That wasn’t how we did things. It was my shift. I told the owner that what he was asking me to do was wrong. Anger flashed in his eyes.

“I run the business. You don’t run the business,” he said. I thought he might smack me.

Decades later I still wish I had invited him to plant one on my posterior. When I replay the episode in my head I see myself hopping over the bar and tossing my towel at the owner’s fat, red face. I saunter off into the New York City night, whistling “Hurrah! me boys for freedom ’tis the rising of the moon.”

But that isn’t what happened. I did what I was told and shared my tips. I needed the job, or I thought I did.

Guess what? A few months later he fired me anyway. I lost the job and my dignity. I’d have been better off walking away. Paying that month’s rent might have been difficult, but I’d have slept better in the long run.

In Minneapolis on Tuesday, six federal prosecutors resigned their positions rather than participate in what they considered an unwarranted investigation of Renee Good’s widow. Good was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent last week. The Trump administration cast her, and her widow, as domestic terrorists.

I don’t know if the six who resigned are hardcore partisan Democrats who hate Donald Trump. I don’t really care. I applaud them. We could use more resignations in American life.

It doesn’t matter if you work in government or at a grocery store. If for any reason you can’t bring yourself to do the job you’ve been assigned, pack it in. Resign. It’s the honorable thing to do.

You may be right. You may be wrong. Either way, you’ll sleep better. Trust me.

Louise Perry

The free-solo climber will attempt to scale one of the world’s tallest skyscrapers without the aid of any safety equipment next week. And he’ll do it live on Netflix. I’m too nervous to watch. But I can’t deny how impressive Mr. Honnold’s prior feats have been. And I wish him all the best in this one.

Free solo climber Alex Honnold will climb the Taipei 101 skyscraper live on Netflix next week. Some have called him reckless, but Free Expression columnist Louise Perry thinks he’s the most impressive athlete of our time. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

John Ondrasik

Photo: Associated Press

Over the past few years, a lot of people and institutions have devoted a lot of time and attention to the cause of a “Free Palestine,” whether through sympathetic media coverage or outright activism. Well, millions of Iranians are now rising up against the brutal regime that governs them and paying for it with their lives. Where is their coverage? Where are their protests?

Samuel D. James

Photo: Netflix/Associated Press

Overly sympathetic antagonists have taken over the world. Or at least pop culture. Sure, they may do evil things. But once you learn about their backgrounds or their grievances, maybe they’re not so bad after all. Or it’s not their fault. Or they’re misunderstood. Nonsense. The best bad guys are bad. We could use more of them.

Photo: Getty Images

Today young people are being told that they should take their cues from digital trends and online influencers. That every experience should be accessible, documented and replicated. But something unexpected is starting to happen instead. That which can’t be commodified is now becoming the most valued.

About Free Expression

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal.

Published directly to your inbox Monday through Friday, Free Expression features news and commentary from WSJ Opinion editors, regular columnists and other contributors.

Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.