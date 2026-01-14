WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan McRae's avatar
Dan McRae
6h

Matthew, this would be a good time to resign.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture