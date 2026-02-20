Photo: Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

If you think “MESH” toys are toys made out of some kind of loosely woven fabric, you’re as behind the times as I was before I hit the North American International Toy Fair at the Javits Center in New York this week.

The fair is where toy retailers from across the country come to choose what they’re going to stock in their stores. MESH toys, which stands for Mental, Emotional and Social Health, are the latest rage. These toys are games, stuffed animals, art supplies and doodads that help kids deal with emotional issues.

Which, frankly, is what all toys have always done. Who among us hasn’t turned to a teddy bear to deal with despair? Who didn’t learn to take turns by playing Uno? And didn’t we all develop whatever patience we possess via the endless agony of Chutes and Ladders? From dolls to darts, all toys are prep for real life. They teach cooperation, imagination, winning, losing and how gradually to get good at something.

What’s different today is that the connection between toys and mental health is being made explicit. Rachele Harmuth, board president at MESH Helps, a nonprofit helping brands explain the psychological benefits of their toys, put it simply: Parents are desperate.

As she spoke with specialty toy retailers across the country, “They said the conversation isn’t about STEM or academic success. Every parent is coming in saying, ‘I don’t care if my kid goes to Princeton. I just want my kid to be okay.’ ”

Mental health is the top concern among parents, a 2023 Pew Study confirmed. The toy industry has responded with things like textured stickers kids can rub when they’re upset. Feeling the ridges or bumps is supposed to calm them down. Several manufacturers at the Toy Fair sold a kind of putty—not the ubiquitous slime of a few years back, more like something from an occupational therapist’s toolkit—for kids to squish to ease their anxiety. Another manufacturer has a toy flower for kids to pretend-smell. It teaches “deep breathing” and “mindfulness.”

It can be unnerving to think of mass-market toys being sold as therapy, because it means there’s a mass market of kids who need help—or whose loved ones believe they do. But I’ve been attending the Toy Fair for decades and have seen trends come and go.

There was an era when all the toys lit up, talked or spun around—what I call the Look at Me toys of the ’90s, starring Tickle Me Elmo. Then came the Educational era, when marketers pushed every toy as basically AP Physics. A sprinkler taught cause and effect: Water goes in, water comes out. A bean bag taught kids gravity. Then again, what doesn’t?

Just before MESH, there was the Early Intervention era, when everyday toys were recast as development boosters. A beach ball taught gross motor skills. A ping pong ball taught fine motor skills. A bubble wand taught hand-eye coordination, as did an action figure, a sewing kit—anything you saw with your eye and touched with your hand.

So the turn to MESH toys may tell us less about today’s kids than it does about today’s parents, worried to death that their children aren’t going to develop the social-emotional skills they need for the world ahead.

By the time you’re getting a toy—almost any toy—you’re already doing something that will help your kid deal with life, because a toy is something you engage with. You build it, bounce it, trade it, share it, hug it or imagine it’s real. In other words, you play. And in the end, that’s really what kids need.

Ms. Skenazy is president of Let Grow.