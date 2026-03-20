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Today in Free Expression, columnist Matthew Continetti assesses Donald Trump’s wartime leadership; Linda Flanagan argues not all girls need to do sports; Mary Julia Koch sees a future of smaller extended families; and Jack Butler wonders if the U.K. is losing itself.

But first, comparison is the thief of joy, and social media is nothing but comparison.

Make Your Soul Grow

—Matthew Hennessey

The problem with social media isn’t that it’s mindless and addictive, though it is those things. It’s that it takes so much and gives so little. This is bad for everyone who spends significant parts of the day scrolling. It’s especially bad for young people.

The World Happiness Report finds that members of Gen Z in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand are unhappier than young people in most other countries. There are things going on in every country that contribute to (or subtract from) gross national happiness. But the reason for the satisfaction deficit in these four countries appears to be phone-related.

New York University professors Jonathan Haidt and Zachary Rausch contributed a chapter to the report titled, “Social media is harming adolescents at a scale large enough to cause changes at the population level.” The average American teenager, they write, “spends nearly five hours per day on social media.” The bulk of that is devoted to watching videos on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

Five hours a day should be considered “ordinary common use,” they note, but “even seven is not unusual.” Seven hours? Holy nomophobia!

I’m not great at math, but I can do the simple stuff. Seven hours on social media in a 24-hour day, minus eight hours for sleeping (10 if you’re serious about it), a few hours for the mundanities—waking up, showering, eating, falling asleep—leaves you with basically no time for what used to be called regular human interaction.

It’s a recipe for unhappiness that any chef could cook up.

Young people need nourishment—intellectual, social, emotional, and relational. Their souls need nutritious diversions, not empty calories. Even when they aren’t “learning,” they need to be learning. Nothing dissipates faster than human potential.

A little daydreaming is necessary for humans to stay sane. The mind has to go offline once in a while. This is why prayer, meditation, mindfulness and exercise are so enduringly popular. Great ideas come to us in the shower.

“Everybody shouldn’t consider himself in competition with the world champion,” author Kurt Vonnegut once said. On social media, every young person is indeed in competition with a world champion—a good-looking, charming and successful world champion who happens to be your own age and who seems to have everything figured out. It’s hardly an original contribution to point out that this is toxic, but it is.

Souls need room to grow. That’s another Vonnegut insight. Young souls, especially, need sunlight and water. It helps if they are planted in fertile soil. Most of all they need to be left alone to do what comes naturally.

There’s nothing natural about staring at a phone for seven hours a day. Put it down.

You Keep Yours. I’ll Keep Mine. Deal?

The Journal reports that Democratic Sens. Cory Booker (N.J.) and Chris Van Hollen (Md.) are cooking up separate proposals to eliminate income taxes on low earners. Mr. Van Hollen’s plan would exempt individuals making less than $46,000 and married couples making less than $92,000. Mr. Booker’s plan would increase the standard deduction and various tax credits to the point of eliminating taxes on income below $37,500 for individuals and $75,000 for couples.

You might be tempted to say, OK, fine, what’s the harm? Let people keep their money. In fact, Mr. Booker’s plan is called the Keep Your Pay Act. We’re all for that!

But special carve-outs, deductions, credits and exemptions create economic distortions that the tax-code tinkerers ignore or wish away. People respond to incentives at every income level. If you don’t think people will engineer ways to duck under the thresholds, you’ve never worked in a cash business.

Almost half of households already pay no federal income tax under current rules. This creates, in effect, a two-tier society—those who pay, and those who don’t (although they are taxed in other ways). The ideal of social harmony isn’t served by asking one half of society effectively to bankroll the other.

This notion that every American should have some “skin in the game” is highly triggering to a cross-party coalition of “pro-family” conservatives and “inequality”-obsessed progressives. Both groups consider it an insult to the poor to suggest that they ought to have some stake in our common civic project. But it can’t be patriotic to pay your taxes only when the rich do it.

As things are, the tax burden is already heavily tilted toward the wealthy. The top 1% of income earners pays more than 40% of all federal personal income taxes. The bottom 50% pays just 3%. The equity gremlins don’t want to face that fact, preferring instead to argue about effective tax rates—a meaningless rhetorical switcheroo that licenses the preposterous claim that Warren Buffett pays less than his secretary.

Both Democratic proposals “would reduce federal revenue,” concludes the Tax Foundation, “while increasing the progressivity of the tax system.” The punishment is the point.

If we must have a federal income tax, and it’s by no means obvious that we must, let it be as low and flat as possible. If the purpose of that tax is to generate revenue for the federal government, and it’s by no means obvious that it is, let it do so without suppressing incentives to work and invest.

Matthew Continetti

Confronting Iran, President Trump has set out a goal and applied commensurate force. He’s shown resolve. He just hasn’t made the moral case. That’s not his way. For him, morality in foreign policy is a sign of weakness.

But he ought to remember that the greatest war presidents have mobilized public opinion by communicating that American ideals and American interests are one.

Linda Flanagan

Photo: Jon Austria/Zuma Press

There’s nothing wrong with girls preferring reading or music to sports. It’ll probably save them some injuries. Rather than suggest that less-athletic girls will never amount to much, let’s redesign girls’ sports programs to better suit female needs—and accept that it’s OK if some girls aren’t interested.

Mary Julia Koch

Photo: Mary Julia Koch

America’s baby bust is shrinking more than nuclear families—it’s thinning out entire family trees. As the U.S. average fertility rate of 1.6 births per woman compounds across generations, extended family members are dropping in numbers at a faster rate than siblings. Among the branches being cut are what was once a staple of childhood: cousins.

Jack Butler

Photo: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press

The 250th anniversary of American independence may seem a strange time for a Yank to fear for the survival of the country from which we broke. But such fears are increasingly plausible. The United Kingdom is neglecting, abandoning or outright attacking its civilizational inheritance.