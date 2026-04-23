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Joe T Christian's avatar
Joe T Christian
5h

I guess all the real estate owned by out-of-USA landlords will pay the extra taxes for the benefit of ownership in NYC, but I don't see the domestic "rich" maintaining their NYC addresses. Its cheaper for them to pay the "special" tax on high end real estate sales once, now an exit tax, once rather than perpetually paying into a failing city government.

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