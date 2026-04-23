By James B. Meigs

Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a union rally in New York, Wednesday, April 15. Photo: Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani came into office promising to give the city a sweeping socialist makeover. It didn’t take long for his revolutionary fantasies to collide with fiscal and political reality. Facing a budget shortfall, the new mayor promptly backtracked on several key campaign promises. His vow to make city buses free got pushed into the misty future, for example, while his billion-dollar plan to replace some police officers with social workers was reduced to a token effort.

Friendly media outlets portray Mr. Mamdani’s climb-downs as signs that the boyish activist is growing in the job. The new mayor, Politico writes, “is already a more complex city executive” than the one who promised not to “abandon my principles for fear of being deemed radical” in his inaugural address. The New York Times praises Mr. Mamdani’s unexpected “commitment to the brass tacks of municipal government,” and cites a poll showing that a majority of residents believe the city is “moving in the right direction.”

The mayor came into office with the energy of “a theater kid crossed with a let’s-change-the-world college activist,” as Free Expression’s Kyle Smith put it recently. Has the youthful radical really matured into a sober realist in just a few months? Don’t fall for it. While the media gives Mr. Mamdani credit for decisions that were forced upon him, his underlying worldview remains untouched by recent encounters with reality. It is a worldview shaped both by his upbringing (his father is an anti-American, terrorist-defending academic) and by his education in trendy radicalism.

Take the mayor’s promise to create a chain of government-run grocery stores. In a press conference announcing plans to build the first $30 million outlet in Harlem, Mr. Mamdani said, “When corporations control every part of the food supply chain, prices go up, basic necessities become luxuries and workers and customers both lose.” That kind of logic might be persuasive in a senior seminar. But every single word in that statement is false. Producing abundant and affordable food is one of capitalism’s most famous success stories. Meanwhile, socialist regimes from the USSR to Venezuela have famously failed to feed their populations adequately. Unlearning these historic truths requires a very high-priced education. The Babylon Bee summed up this absurdity with the parodic headline, “Mamdani Says City-Run Supermarket Will Be Ready in 3 Years But Recommends Getting in Line for Bread Now.”

A kind of real-world refutation of the mayor’s claims exists just a few blocks from his proposed store: The Aldi supermarket in East Harlem is currently selling apples and oranges for under $1 a pound and pork chops for $2.99 a pound. Some “food desert.”

But Mr. Mamdani’s policies aren’t based on the realities of life in New York. They reflect his fantasy vision of how the entire world operates. The Moroccan-born writer Zineb Riboua explains how New York’s mayor embodies the ideology known as Third-Worldism. Birthed in the anticolonial revolutions of the 20th century, the doctrine gradually flowered into an all-encompassing creed. It describes the world in stark Manichean terms: as an ongoing battle between the oppressed and their oppressors. “Mamdani repurposes the lexicon of Third-World liberation for American soil,” Ms. Riboua writes. “The landlord morphs into the colonizer, the tenant into the colonized. The NYPD becomes the occupier. New York’s boroughs serve as metaphorical battlegrounds in the decolonization process.”

Beneath his cheerful exterior and elegant political patter, Mr. Mamdani stays true to this Third-Worldism ethos. Each of his trademark policies targets some group of villainous oppressors who must be punished for the good of downtrodden New Yorkers. His proposed rent freeze and tax increases would make it harder for landlords to maintain their buildings. Meanwhile, his “rental rip-off” hearings served to castigate all landlords based on the negligence of a few.

As a candidate, Mr. Mamdani promised to raise taxes on “whiter neighborhoods.” Once in office, he issued a sweeping Racial Equity Plan that makes “dismantling systemic racial inequality” a key task of every city agency. “It is a framework that presumes its conclusions and then operationalizes them,” writes Manhattan Institute scholar Wai Wah Chin. Such plans “don’t heal historical wounds,” she continues, “they reopen them for political profit.”

And boy does he want to stick it to the rich. The mayor has asked the state to raise taxes on the wealthy, is threatening to boost property taxes by 9.5%, and recently proposed a big tax on part-time residents who own expensive apartments. “Happy Tax Day!” he grinned into the camera in one of his trademark short videos. The mayor seems unconcerned that higher taxes make the city’s dysfunctional tax code worse and could drive away vital businesses. Punishing fat cats is an end in itself.

In his inaugural address, the incoming mayor insisted that the “city belongs to the people.” Perhaps, in time, Mr. Mamdani will rise above his polarizing, us-versus-them ideology and make good on that promise. But I wouldn’t count on it.

Mr. Meigs is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.