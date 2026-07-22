Zohran Mamdani in New York on July 3. Photo: Anna Connors/Reuters

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When asked during a debate last summer where he would go for his first foreign visit as mayor, Zohran Mamdani stood apart from the other candidates. Instead of listing a country, he made a pledge: “I would stay in New York City,” he said. “My plans are to address New Yorkers across the five boroughs and focus on that.”

Mr. Mamdani is now betraying his promise to concentrate on his constituents by venturing into matters far beyond his purview. In an interview with the New York Times last weekend, he reiterated a threat to have the NYPD arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over an International Criminal Court arrest warrant. He said that whether he has the authority to issue such an order is “an active conversation with our legal department.”

Mr. Mamdani professionalized his position in a high-definition video released on X Tuesday. “Benjamin Netanyahu is not welcome in New York City, nor is any other war criminal at large,” he said from behind his desk as the camera zoomed in. After his administration “reviewed every avenue available under applicable law,” the mayor conceded that “we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant. The federal government, however, does, and I call on them to join the ICC and execute this warrant.”

Sounds like his lawyers told him the truth. The American Servicemembers’ Protection Act prohibits federal, state and local agencies from cooperating with the ICC. The U.S. doesn’t recognize the court’s jurisdiction.

“The ICC has no authority in the United States, and a mayor certainly cannot invent powers that Congress and the Constitution deny him,” said Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, president of the Shurat HaDin Law Center, which is engaged in litigation against the ICC. “His job is to keep New Yorkers safe—not to turn the NYPD into the enforcement arm of The Hague.”

There’s also diplomatic immunity. Under customary international law, heads of state, heads of government (like Mr. Netanyahu) and ministers of foreign affairs can’t be arrested or prosecuted in foreign jurisdictions while in office. And under the U.N. Headquarters Agreement, visiting heads of government enjoy the same privileges and immunities granted to diplomatic envoys. Israel’s U.N. Ambassador, Danny Danon, dismissed the mayor’s threat as “a stunt.”

Mr. Mamdani is engaged in political theater. He’s signaling his solidarity with the anti-Israel cause that propelled his rise. This is a man who led chants in October 2023: “Netanyahu, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.”

A December poll by the Honan Strategy Group found that 40% of non-Jewish New York voters said the mayor has a moral obligation—not legal, moral—to uphold international human rights by ordering Mr. Netanyahu’s arrest. It isn’t enough for Mr. Mamdani to condemn Israeli actions in Gaza. To appease a growing coalition of extremist activists, Democratic Socialist enthusiasts and Gen Z skeptics of Israel, he must demonstrate he’s doing everything in his power to fight “colonialism” and deliver “justice.” These kinds of quick political punches may also help restore any eroding enthusiasm among the mayor’s supporters after he backpedaled on a campaign pledge to make city buses free.

Yet the Mamdani administration has hit roadblocks while ramping up its foreign policy ambitions. In June the State Department intervened to stop a scheduled meeting in New York between Mr. Mamdani and Colombian President Gustavo Petro, a fellow democratic socialist who has tweeted “Heil Hitler” and compared Israeli leadership to Nazi Germany. A State Department official told the Washington Post that the visit would’ve violated U.S. visa restrictions on Mr. Petro.

Earlier this month, the State Department again blocked a meeting between Mr. Mamdani’s commissioner for international affairs, Ana María Archila, and Iran’s permanent representative to the U.N., Amir-Saeid Iravani. The feds reportedly met with the Mamdani administration to clarify acceptable conduct.

Ms. Archila’s office was originally created to serve as a liaison between the city and the diplomatic community. It now proclaims on its website to serve as “a global platform” for promoting “a more equitable and inclusive society.” That is, according to the current leadership’s vision of equity and inclusion.

“Mayor Mamdani has shown no similar concern about welcoming representatives of some of the world’s worst human rights abusers,” said Jonathan Harounoff, who served as Israel’s spokesman at the U.N. until last month. While City Hall opens its doors to authoritarian regimes, the U.S.’s closest Middle East ally gets treated like a criminal.

Events in the Middle East matter a great deal to today’s young voters. Yet Mr. Mamdani isn’t the mayor of vibes. His position has real responsibilities. While he’s scrambling to make a splash on the global stage and gloating over his rising status in America’s far-left, there are potholes to be filled, a Legionnaires’ outbreak to be contained and a colossal city budget gap to be filled (not merely papered over). There are also students flunking state exams, a shrinking city tax base and soaring rates of homelessness. And on and on.

Mr. Mamdani might fancy himself at the vanguard of an ascendant anti-Western, social-justice oriented brand of politics. But right now, he’s mayor. He ought to recall what he said on the debate stage and focus on these five boroughs—not the whole world.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.