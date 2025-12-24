WSJ Free Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Babe Ruthless's avatar
Babe Ruthless
Dec 24

Not when there are valid reasons

Ellie is Based in Paris's avatar
Ellie is Based in Paris
Dec 26

I thought this was a good analysis. It is a sad state for all of us that our politics, right and left, are about none other than...making fun of how women look.

I work professionally in policy marketing and comms, but I do not look like Hope Hicks or Lindsay Halligan.

But, these are the women we see in media. Trump *understands media very well*-- there are average looking people behind the scenes.

Most of my female colleagues are put-together, nice hair, fashionable and flattering clothes, normal makeup, etc.

The MAGA-Barbie look is a reaction to the last 10-15 years of "beauty inclusivity" and "kill the rich." Its like, "Okay? You hate beauty and you hate wealth? Watch this ---botox and Gucci boots--"

It is also 20% a glitzy Southern/Miami/"new money" thing-- signaling the refined WASPy Bush days are over.

The article could have been more critical of this, "Suzanne Lambert put out a satirical viral video titled “doing my makeup like the gorg maga girlies in my comments,” set to the tune of country star Gretchen Wilson’s “Redneck Woman.” She also mocks shopping at Wal Mart.

