Free Expression on the Weekend

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript512Free Expression on the WeekendLouise Perry and Emma Camp discuss Emerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ Emma Camp and Louise PerryFeb 22, 2026512ShareTranscriptThis week columnist Louise Perry talks to senior newsletter editor Emma Camp about the new film adaptation of ‘Wuthering Heights.’Please take a moment to subscribe to the daily Free Expression newsletter.Please also follow us on X.com, Instagram and Threads. Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksWSJ Free ExpressionSubscribeAuthorsEmma CampWrites Emma Camp SubscribeLouise PerryWrites Maiden Mother Matriarch SubscribeRecent PostsFree Expression on the WeekendFeb 14 • WSJ Free Expression and Louise PerryFree Expression Is a Daily NewsletterFeb 12 • WSJ Free ExpressionWhat Is Free Expression?Feb 10 • WSJ Free ExpressionWatch: Free Expression on the WeekendFeb 7 • WSJ Free Expression, Louise Perry, and Matthew HennesseyAlex Honnold Wants to Touch the MoonJan 14 • WSJ Free Expression and Louise PerryWhat "The White Lotus" Teaches Us About HumanityJan 12 • WSJ Free ExpressionAll Rise for MarriageGPTJan 9 • WSJ Free Expression and Jack Butler