WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Edwin Ball's avatar
Edwin Ball
5h

Weirdly you see the opposite, people who would very much be considered outside of normal politics by most people get the respect in mainstream publications. Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, founder of the Taliban being called an "austere religious scholar" is a good example.

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
4h

“Note that violators of the taboo are rarely consistent in their disregard for convention. They speak ill only of their political enemies, while taking great offense if their allies suffer the same insult in return. Don’t mistake this for a general rejection of stuffy convention. Something much more aggressive is at play. Something that reflects poorly on us and on our times.”

No it reflects poorly on THEM, not us.

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