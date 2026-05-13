WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Max Cossack's avatar
Max Cossack
3h

Kristoff and the New York Times were simply trying to help out their Hamas accomplices by diverting attention from the new detailed report on the Hamas October 7 atrocities.

Reply
Share
Rudi Schmidt's avatar
Rudi Schmidt
6h

The term “Kristol” can be substituted for “whack job” as in “the pathetic so-called journalist is a kristol.”

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture