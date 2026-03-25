WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Brendan B's avatar
Brendan B
3h

The more progressive one is, the more impossible it must be to be happy. You're rejecting every form of enjoyment human instincts have developed over the millennia, and all that remains is religious devotion to a contrarian ideology. A feeling of moral superiority can only get you so far.

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The Obsessive Hermit's avatar
The Obsessive Hermit
4hEdited

"Ms. West’s book brings the nature of progressivism into sharp focus. The ideology emerged in the 1960s as an explicit rejection of the ideas of the political mainstream. Progressivism is not for anything. Rather, it is against a whole lot of things—Judeo-Christianity, monogamous marriage, the nuclear family, capitalism, gender norms, racial stereotypes and more. Whatever the white American patriarch of the 1950s supported, progressivism opposes. It’s an exercise in patricide."

Modern progressivism is the political equivalent of the “dating what daddy hates” trope that we see in movies. It reminds me of a Modern Family episode in which Haley (the early-20s daughter) is pretending to date a sleazy, irresponsible jeans salesman in order to spite Phil (her dad), who was pissed off at her for getting kicked out of college.

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